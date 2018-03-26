Texas Southern’s softball and baseball programs both had successful weeks last week.
SOFTBALL
The Texas Southern Lady Tigers won three of their four games this past week.
Their only loss came to Stephen F. Austin, 12-5, in their first game of the week. The Lady Tigers’ Felicia Garza was given the loss after she gave up six runs on five hits. Garcia did strike out five in her outing.
Madilynn Marek was the Lady Tigers top hitter of the game. She went one for three but had four RBIs on a grand slam.
The Lady Tigers had three-game series with SWAC opponent Jackson State and swept the series with a combined score of 21-1.
In the Lady Tigers’ first game, Jasmin Fulmore pitched a two-hit complete game shutout. Fulmore struck out nine while walking one.
The Lady Tigers had even contributions from most of their hitters. They had five different batters have an RBI. The Lady Tigers also had five different baserunners with a stolen base.
The Lady Tigers’ leadoff hitter Terren Vinson led the Lady Tigers with two hits, one RBI, and one stolen base.
The next two games against Jackson State were a part of a doubleheader.
The Lady Tigers defeated the Jackson State, 9-0, in the first game behind a complete game no-hitter by Lauren Rodriguez.
Rodriguez struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.
The Lady Tigers’ top hitter was Coren Davis. She went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and was left on base once. Jocilynn Ellis and Julia Bilbao also had two RBIs each. Dickinson native Ebony Wiltz went 2-for-2 with a stolen base.
The Lady Tigers’ won the second game of the doubleheader, 5-1.
Rodriguez got her second win of the day. She pitched giving up four hits and no runs after having a no-hitter in the first game of the doubleheader.
The Lady Tigers brought in four runs in the fifth inning. The Lady Tigers’ A’Leccia Bell brought in two of those runs on a home run to left field.
The Lady Tigers series with Jackson State was their SWAC opener.
The Lady Tigers have a full schedule this upcoming week. They have three Texas opponents in Sam Houston State, North Texas and Jarvis Christian. The Lady Tigers will travel to Grambling State at the end of the week for their first road SWAC series of the season.
BASEBALL
The Texas Southern Tigers were victorious in three of their five games this week.
The Tigers avenged their earlier season loss to Houston Baptist and defeaedt them, 3-2. The Tigers’ Gaudencio Lucca single to left-field in the top of the ninth inning brought in Jose Cabreja for the deciding run.
The Tigers didn’t get the same luck SEC opponent Mississippi State, losing 11-6.
The Tigers did make Mississippi State go deep into their bullpen, using seven pitchers in the game.
The Tigers’ pitchers couldn’t keep Mississippi State off the bases giving up 14 hits in the game.
The Tigers lost their first game against SWAC opponent Arkansas Pine-Bluff, 12-10.
Mason Furlong was up for the Tigers but didn’t last long as he gave up six runs in less than two innings. The Tigers brought in eight runs in their eighth-inning rally, but it wasn’t enough.
The Tigers got back to their winning ways in their next game against Arkansas Pine-Bluff in blowout fashion, 10-0.
The Tigers’ Aaron Solis got his fourth win of the season. He pitched a complete game shutout. He gave up seven hits and struck out six.
The star of the game was Jose Camancho. He went 5-for-5 with four RBIs. He was a triple shy of the rare cycle. Camancho’s home run was part of a five-run second inning for the Tigers.
The Tigers won the third game, 9-2, against Arkansas Pine-Bluff to win the series.
The Tigers had another hitter go 5-for-5 but this time it was Lucca. Lucca did what Camancho couldn’t do in the previous against Arkansas Pine-Bluff and that was hit for the cycle. Lucca finished the cycle in the biggest possible way with a home run in the seventh inning. Lucca had three RBIs along with his cycle.
Michael Villanueva was the winning pitcher for the Tigers. He went seven innings giving up three hits and two runs. He also walked four and struck out six.
The Tigers have four games this upcoming week. Their first game is against Stephen F. Austin on the road. The Tigers will then travel to Grambling State for a three-game series. The Tigers split six games with Grambling State last season.
