The Houston Cougars are no strangers to the NCAA Tournament.
Their first opponent in the regional might still be getting acquainted.
Today, the Cougars will begin the NCAA Regional Tournament with a 6 p.m. contest against the Purdue Boilermakers in the opening round at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. on North Carolina Tar Heels’ campus.
The Regional Tournament will run from today until Sunday and is a double-elimination format.
The winner of today’s game between the Cougars and the Boilermakers will get to face the winner from North Carolina-North Carolina A&T on Saturday.
For Houston, this season marks its fourth NCAA Regional Tournament appearance in the last five years.
Led by head coach Todd Whitting, the Cougars (36-23 overall, 16-8 AAC) are riding in after capturing the American Athletic Conference regular season title (and 16th overall) for the second consecutive year and a No. 21 ranking in the country and are seeded No. 3 in the Regional Tournament.
It is their 22nd overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Leading the Cougars on offense is Jared Triolo with a .343 average and a team-high of 80 hits. He has started in all 59 games.
Joe Davis has also been among the leading threats for Houston with a .308 average, 16 doubles and a team-best 52 RBIs. Connor Hollis has scored 47 runs for the Cougars this season.
Davis also broke the Houston’s all-time home run record when he belted his 32nd of his career.
As a team, the Cougars are hitting .259 with 94 doubles, nine triples and 30 home runs, led by Davis with 10.
Davis and Friendswood alum Lael Lockhart Jr. were both named to the All-Conference Second Team.
Houston’s pitching staff has posted a 3.66 ERA and has struck out 471 in 525.2 innings.
Pitcher Aaron Fletcher earned the AAC Pitcher of the Year honors, which is the second consecutive season that a Cougar has won the award. Trey Cumbie took home the award last year.
Fletcher has put up a 2.43 ERA and is 6-3 in his 14 starts.
Despite winning the AAC regular season title, Houston couldn’t replicate that same success in the conference tournament, losing to the East Carolina Pirates 12-1 in last week’s semifinal round in Clearwater, Fla.
Purdue, on the other hand, are only in its third NCAA Regional Tournament in program history and first since 2012.
But the No. 27-ranked Boilermakers will come in strong with a 37-19 overall record and going 17-6 in the Big Ten Conference. Purdue advanced to its conference tournament final and lost to Minnesota 6-4 last Sunday in Omaha, Neb. They enter the regional round as the No. 2 seed.
At one point in the season, the Boilermakers’ NCAA postseason was far from certain as they sat at a 15-15 overall record back in early April.
The Boilermakers have since transformed into a new team as they enter the NCAA Tournament, with a 22-4 record since Apr. 17.
Alex Olund has put up a .344 average for Purdue while Skyler Hunter leads the team with 73 hits and 46 runs scored while hitting a .330.
As a team, the Boilermakers are batting a .280 average with 508 hits total.
Purdue’s pitching staff is responsible for a 3.84 ERA with 403 strikeouts and 230 walks in 498.2 innings.
Pitcher Tanner Andrews is coming in with a 7-4 record and team-best 2.71 ERA from 15 starts.
Reliever Ross Learnard has been credited with a save in 10 of Purdue’s 17 conference wins this year and has earned All-American honors.
He was selected as one of four relievers in college baseball’s Third Team All-Americans.
Today’s game will mark the first meeting between the Cougars and the Boilermakers in program history.
The No. 1-seeded Tar Heels will play the first game at 1 p.m. today against the No. 4-seeded North Carolina A&T Aggies.
The loser of that game will face the loser of UH-Purdue in the elimination round Saturday.
