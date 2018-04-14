The Galveston College Whitecaps softball team saw their winning streak come to an end, while the baseball team had a tough time against the Blinn College Buccaneers in last week’s games.
SOFTBALL
Nothing lasts forever, and unfortunately, that also applied to the Galveston College Whitecaps’ 15-game winning streak.
Coastal Bend ended the streak with a 4-3 win on Saturday afternoon in Beeville in game two of a doubleheader.
“We’ve been winning so much so I guess we started losing focus and playing closer games,” said Galveston College head coach Ken Delcambre. “Coastal Bend hit the ball really well in this series. They deserved to win. We weren’t in the right frame of mind for the game because Coastal Bend doesn’t have that great of a record but things are getting tougher. They were fighting to get in the conference tournament.”
The Whitecaps still put in a strong effort for the week, winning their first three games over Laredo Community College and Coastal Bend.
Galveston College started the weekend with a doubleheader sweep over Laredo Community College in Friday’s road contest, taking the first game 4-2 and winning 6-2 in the second.
“Laredo came out and played us tough,” Delcambre said. “They were swinging the bats pretty well. We were up 2-0 but then they came back and tied us before we took the win.”
After a shaky start in game two, the Whitecaps managed to take off to finish the night.
“They played us pretty well in game two, but after the fifth inning we started playing better,” Delcambre said. “But everyone’s getting better. There’s no pushovers in this conference.”
The Whitecaps won their first game against Coastal Bend on Saturday 5-2 before coming up short in game two.
Before Saturday, Galveston College’s last loss came against Lamar State 3-2 on Mar. 9.
Galveston College is now 26-7 overall and 16-2 in conference play. Despite the loss, they still remain at the top of the Region XIV South Zone Division.
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps will host Blinn College on Friday in a doubleheader before taking on San Jacinto College on Saturday at home in another doubleheader.
BASEBALL
The Blinn College Buccaneers proved to be too much for Galveston College this week as the Whitecaps were dealt four straight losses in conference play.
The Whitecaps dropped a doubleheader in Brenham on Thursday, losing 4-3 and 12-4 before dropping a doubleheader on Friday at home in scores of 1-0 and 8-4.
Galveston College now sits at 14-26 overall and 7-16 in conference play.
UP NEXT
Galveston College will face first-place San Jacinto College this week with a doubleheader on Thursday at home. They will then face San Jacinto College on the road for a doubleheader on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.