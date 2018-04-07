The Houston Cougars faced stiff challenges in conference play this past week with both the softball and baseball teams facing South Florida.
BASEBALL
The Houston Cougars lost one against American Athletic Conference opponent South Florida before getting one back before the end of the weekend.
VS. USF
The Cougars opened up their series with the South Florida Bulls by dropping a 9-6 decider on Friday at Schroeder Park.
The Bulls controlled the early portion of the game, jumping out to an 8-1 lead after four innings of play.
The Cougars tried to rally, scoring four runs alone in the bottom of the seventh inning but came up just short.
South Florida finished with 13 hits to Houston’s seven.
The Bulls took a 1-0 lead on a solo home run by David Villar in the first inning.
It only got worse for the Cougars after South Florida extended its lead with a pair of runs in the third inning on a double and a two-run home run by Joe Genord.
Most of the damage was done in the fourth inning when the Bulls scored five runs on just four hits which included the third home run of the game and take an eight-run advantage.
Houston finally got going with a run in the bottom of the fourth after Connor Hollis led off with a walk and moved to third base on a double by Jared Triolo. Hollis scored on an RBI groundout from Friendswood alum Lael Lockhart.
Hollis added a home run in the sixth before South Florida scored a single run in the seventh inning on a walk and a double to make it 9-2.
The Cougars scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh on a single by Jared Triolo before Joe Davis used his own two-run single to bring the Cougars to a three-run deficit.
On Saturday, the Cougars left it late, but came away with a 1-0 win with Nick Slaughter’s single scoring Hollis for the game-clinching run.
Houston had six hits while South Florida had five along with one error.
UP NEXT
The Cougars (18-12 overall, 5-3 in conference) will close out their series with South Florida at 1 p.m. Sunday at Schroeder Park.
After that, the Cougars will host the Rice Owls for the second time this year at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before traveling to New Orleans, La. for a three-game series against Tulane.
SOFTBALL
The Cougars had a strong start to the week with only inclement weather standing in their way.
VS. TEXAS
The Cougars took down the Texas Longhorns in a 3-1 win in the 12th Annual Striking Out Breast Cancer Game on Tuesday at the Cougar Softball Complex.
All the runs from both teams were scored in the first inning as the Cougars’ defense took over the rest of the way.
Pitcher Savannah Heebner allowed just four hits with one walk and four strikeouts in a complete game effort.
Texas took the lead in the top of the first before the Cougars responded in their half of the inning.
Arielle James doubled to get on base and Sarah Queen drew a walk before Kelli Montgomery recorded a three-run home run for what would be the game-clinching play.
Houston finished with seven hits total and two errors while Texas had one error.
VS. SOUTH FLORIDA
The Cougars opened up their weekend conference series against the South Florida Bulls with a 9-1 victory on Friday night in Tampa, Fla.
After a slow start from both teams, the Cougars entered the seventh inning, trailing 1-0 before exploding with nine runs that were more than enough to seal the win.
James and Maya Thomas both finished 3-for-4 at the plate.
Montgomery’s two-RBI double put Houston up 3-1 in the top of the seventh and the Cougars wouldn’t look back.
Caela Kincade had a three-run home run.
UP NEXT
Saturday’s game against South Florida was halted with Houston (24-12, 4-3) leading 2-0 after four innings due to inclement weather. The game will resume at 9 a.m. Sunday with the last game in this weekend’s series to follow.
After that, the Cougars will take on Lamar in a doubleheader on Wednesday in Beaumont.
Houston will then host Wichita State in a three-game series next weekend.
