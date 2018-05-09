GALVESTON
Battling through tragedy and adversity this year, the Galveston College Whitecaps have fought back to qualify for the NJCAA Region 14 baseball tournament.
After winning three of their last four games against Wharton County Community College (including a deciding 7-6 win in the regular season finale last Saturday at home), the Whitecaps clinched a spot in the top four in the Region 14 South Division standings, securing a place in the eight-team regional tournament this weekend in Lufkin.
“We’re very happy to be a part of the tournament and excited to have the opportunity to win a championship,” said Galveston College head coach Chris Joblin. “All the teams that are there are really good, and our team is talented enough to win it all.”
The Whitecaps have endured enough adversity for a lifetime this season, having suffered the loss of Andre Derouen Jr., who drowned while trying to save his brother in late March.
Following the tragedy, the Whitecaps went through a 12-game losing streak in April.
But after bringing their winless skid to a halt, the Whitecaps proceeded to win seven of their last nine games to keep their season going.
“To lose a teammate like that and then fall into a funk on the field before turning it around, I think it shows how resilient our team is,” Joblin said. “To go in a funk and then come back in the last couple of weeks and get in after the last game of the season, it shows how much these guys want to be here.”
The Whitecaps (21-32 overall, 13-22 in conference play) will get a new set of challenges when they face the Navarro Bulldogs in the first round of the Region 14 tournament at 8 p.m. Saturday.
The tournament is a double-elimination format.
The Bulldogs finished No. 1 in the East Division and enter the regional carrying a 35-20 overall record with a 23-7 showing in conference play and have won 12 of their last 13 games.
“Navarro is a pretty good club,” Joblin said. “They pitch really well. They have great defense. It’ll be a pretty good game. They’ve done a great job. But we think we’re good enough to win this tournament, too.”
Bulldog pitcher Paul Dickens has proven to be a deadly force, striking out 92 batters this year to lead the East Division.
Navarro’s Josh Ragan powers the team in hitting with his .369 batting average. His 55 total RBIs puts him third overall in the East Division.
Scott Hastings isn’t far behind Ragan at 53 RBIs and fifth overall in the division.
Another obstacle for the Whitecaps is the number of players lacking experience in the conference tournament.
“We have so many freshmen who haven’t been in a situation like this before,” Joblin said. “That’s going to be tough to overcome. We might start anywhere from seven to eight freshmen on Saturday. Once you get to the tournament, it’s different. There’s more on the line. Sometimes it can take a few innings to get going.”
But according to Joblin, practices have been more calm than usual this week.
“It’s been pretty relaxed at practice,” Joblin said. “Once you get to the post season, you want your players to relax. We’ve been out practicing every day since August. We just need to keep the guys in the rhythm and get them ready for Saturday night.”
Galveston College’s Jacob Jimenez leads the Whitecaps’ pitching attack with a 3.75 ERA, ranking him fifth in the South Division. He has the second-highest number of wins at seven in the division and 68 total strikeouts.
Corbin Vines leads the Whitecaps’ batting with a .328 average including 58 hits, 28 runs and 26 RBIs.
Panola College (37-18, 18-12) finished second behind Navarro in the East Division, followed by Northeast Texas Community College (32-20, 17-15) and Angelina College (27-24, 14-15) in third and fourth, respectively.
San Jacinto College-North (44-12, 28-7) won the South Division with Blinn College (36-15, 25-8) and Alvin Community College (28-25, 18-17) finishing ahead of Galveston College in the standings.
Panola College will face Alvin Community College in the first round to begin the tournament before Blinn College takes on Northeast Texas Community College in game two on Saturday. Following that, Angelina College will battle San Jacinto College-North before the Whitecaps and the Bulldogs close out the opening day of the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.