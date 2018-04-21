The Galveston College Whitecaps baseball and softball teams had a mixed bag this past week, facing against some of the tougher teams in the Region XIV.
The softball team dropped two games against Blinn College before beating San Jacinto College-South in a doubleheader, while the baseball team lost all four games against San Jacinto College-North.
SOFTBALL
The Galveston College Whitecaps dropped a doubleheader against Blinn College on Thursday at home before recovering in the form of a doubleheader sweep over San Jacinto College-South on Saturday at home.
The Whitecaps improved to 28-9 overall and 18-4 in conference play. The Whitecaps remain in first place in the Region XIV South Zone Division standings and have already clinched a spot in the conference tournament for next month.
VS. BLINN COLLEGE
The Whitecaps were dealt a 9-0 loss to the Blinn Buccaneers in the first game on Thursday and came up short in game two, losing 9-8.
Blinn College remains in second behind the Whitecaps in the Region XIV South Zone Division standings.
“Against Blinn, we weren’t the team that we usually are,” said Galveston College head coach Ken Delcambre. “We made errors. We threw the ball around. We just allowed them to put pressure on us. Blinn just outperformed us.”
VS. SAN JACINTO COLLEGE-SOUTH
But the Whitecaps, who suddenly found themselves on a three-game losing streak starting with last week’s loss to Coastal Bend that snapped a 15-game winning streak, got back to their winning ways on Saturday.
Galveston College took a 6-3 win in game one over San Jacinto College-South on Saturday before winning game two 11-1.
“We needed those wins,” Delcambre said. “In the second game, our kids came out strong. We hit everything that they threw at us.”
Ashley Kriesel took the win in game one while Kayla Kerr was in the circle for game two for the Whitecaps.
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps will next face Alvin Community College on Wednesday at home.
“We need to have our game right,” Delcambre said. “We need to perform like we’re capable of and get the wins.”
BASEBALL
Going up against the top team in the Region XIV contest is never easy and the Galveston College Whitecaps team fell short in all four meetings with the San Jacinto College-North Gators.
The Whitecaps fell to 14-30 overall and 7-20 in conference play.
The Gators took a 12-1 win on Thursday in Galveston in game one of a doubleheader before holding off the Whitecaps 8-2 in game two.
The Gators swept the Whitecaps in a doubleheader on Friday on the road.
Herbert Iser had two runs and three hits and two RBIs to lead the Gators while Jordan Myrow had two runs and two hits and one RBI.
The Gators put up five runs in the first inning to take a commanding lead. They added four more in the top of the fourth before the Whitecaps could finally get on the board.
Corbi Vines scored the Whitecaps’ only run in the bottom of the fourth on a passed ball.
In game two, the Gators started out fast, once again, taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning and not looking back.
Matt Goodheart had two runs and two hits with one RBI for the Gators while Jacob Matheny had two runs and two hits with two RBIs.
The Gators scored three runs in the sixth and added two more in the eighth inning.
Galveston College scored single runs in the fourth and eighth frames.
Davis Jenks had two hits for the Whitecaps.
San Jacinto College-North won 4-2 on Saturday at home in game one before finishing the sweep with a 6-1 victory.
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps will travel to Laredo Community College this Friday and Saturday for a doubleheader on both days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.