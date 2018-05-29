HOUSTON
Friendswood alum Lael Lockhart Jr. has made himself more comfortable at the University of Houston’s baseball program in year two of his college career.
The former Mustang has started in all 58 games so far this spring, helping the Cougars clinch the regular season American Athletic Conference title for the second straight seasons under head coach Todd Whitting with a 36-23 overall record and a 16-8 showing in conference play.
“This year has been big for us as a team,” Lockhart said. “All the younger guys that I came in with as freshmen are now finding their strides. We’re establishing ourselves with what we can do. For me, it’s been about keeping the energy up and keep going day to day. This year, getting the full experience has been crazy.”
Last season, Lockhart saw a solid amount of playing time for a freshman, appearing in 56 total games and starting in 52 of them.
In 2017, Lockhart put up 36 runs and 48 hits from 174 at bats, finishing with a batting average of .276.
This year, those numbers have increased.
So far, Lockhart has scored 38 runs from 63 hits from 214 at bats for an average of .294 this year.
The awards have come along with Lockhart’s success.
This year, he was named to the AAC All-Conference Second Team at the end of the regular season. Last year, he was named to the American Championship All-Tournament Team, helping his team capture the AAC tournament crown and made the American Weekly Honor Roll in April 2017.
But what’s also been different for Lockhart this season has been his return to the pitcher’s mound.
Pitching for the first time since his days at Friendswood, Lockhart has appeared on the mound in 12 games (four of which he started in), pitching 18 1/3 innings and striking out 19 with a 5.40 ERA.
“As a freshman last year, I had limited playing time,” Lockhart said. “I had no time on the mound last year. This year, I got to be on the mound for the first time since high school. That was cool. That was a dream of mine to pitch again. It’s fun to see where I am in the lineup now. I’ve been trying to find out what kind of player I am.”
First year pitching coach Terry Rooney (who was formerly the associate head coach at Alabama and the head coach at UCF before arriving in H-Town) has worked with Lockhart and helped the sophomore get back on the mound.
“Before the season, I talked to (Rooney), and he said it was mine to go get it,” Lockhart said. “I looked at it as an opportunity to work and get better and, after putting in the work, it has all paid off.”
Lockhart has shown off his versatility this season, playing in multiple positions from first baseman to designated hitter to outfielder and pitcher.
In addition, he’s led Houston with 16 doubles and was second on the team with 39 RBIs during the regular season.
He went 4-for-4 with two RBIs in a series-clinching victory over Wichita State on April 22.
Before beginning conference play, the Cougars were struggling a little bit.
Prior to their first AAC series against Memphis on March 23, the Cougars found themselves at 13-8 overall. Good, but not great.
But after starting conference play, confidence would return for the Cougars and the momentum helped them climb back to the top of the AAC.
“Winning conference was huge for us because we had a rough start,” Lockhart said. “Then once we got to conference, we looked at it as a fresh slate and took it one game at a time. We said, ‘Screw it, conference is starting’ and we took off.”
Since then, behind the strength of Lockhart and his teammates including Joe Davis, Trey Cumbie and Aaron Fletcher (who was named AAC Pitcher of the Year), Houston has powered through the season, climbing to a No. 18 ranking in the polls. The Cougars’ defense has been a vital part of that success.
“The strength of this team is our defense,” Lockhart said. “It’s been unreal. We’ve had great pitchers this season. We even have some freshmen who are pitching a little bit. The whole team has been performing well. It’s been a complete team effort.”
Houston may have failed to protect their AAC tournament title this year, losing in the semifinals last week to East Carolina, but the Cougars will still be returning to the NCAA Tournament this year as Lockhart and his teammates will look to take the team to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
