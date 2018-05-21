BILOXI, Miss.
It wasn’t easy but the Rice Owls found a way into the Conference USA baseball tournament.
Finishing the regular season with a 24-29-2 overall record and an 11-15-2 showing in conference play, the Owls were just able to clinch the No. 7 seed in the conference standings and qualify for the eight-team tournament this week in Biloxi, Miss.
The Owls are the defending conference tournament champions, but this year’s team has struggled throughout the spring. Longtime head coach Wayne Graham (who is in his 27th season with the Owls) will not be returning next year.
Graham has led the Owls to seven Conference USA tournament titles.
But the Owls still have a chance at the NCAA postseason as the winner of the Conference USA tournament will clinch an automatic bid to the 64-team NCAA Tournament. It may sound like a tall order for Rice, but last year, the Owls won the conference tournament as the No. 6 seed.
The Conference USA Tournament will start Wednesday and wrap up Sunday at MGM Park in Biloxi, Miss.
The Owls will face the Conference USA regular season runner-up Louisiana Tech at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the opening round.
Louisiana Tech enters the tournament with a 38-18 overall record.
The tournament features eight teams total in the double-elimination format for every round except for Sunday’s championship.
Rice and Louisiana Tech are in the same bracket as No. 3 seed Florida Atlantic (36-15-1) and the No. 6 seed Florida International (26-26). The two schools will face each other in the opening round Wednesday.
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (39-15) finished as the Conference USA regular season champions for the second consecutive season and locked up the No. 1 seed. Southern Miss (ranked No. 13 in the nation) will face No. 8 seed UAB (21-31) on Wednesday afternoon.
The Golden Eagles are looking to become the ninth team in league history to win an outright regular season title and a postseason tournament in the same year and the first since Rice accomplished that feat in 2014.
No. 4 seed Charlotte (31-22) will face No. 5 seed UTSA (31-22) in the opening round on Wednesday.
The winner of the Rice-Louisiana Tech game will face the winner of FAU-FIU on Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.