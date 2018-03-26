Tragedy struck the Galveston College Whitecaps baseball program this past week with the death of player Andre Derouen Jr., who drowned on Friday evening while swimming out to rescue his younger brother who had become trapped in a neighborhood pond in League City.
Derouen Jr., who was a 2017 graduate of Hitchcock High School, was able to successfully rescue his brother before he went under water and did not surface.
After talking it over with the players, the Whitecaps played their scheduled doubleheader on the road against Wharton County Community College on Saturday.
“It’s been tough,” Galveston College head coach Chris Joblin said. “It happened on Friday evening and we got everyone together that night to let the players know what happened. At the end of it, I left it up to them. We had games against Wharton on Saturday and asked the players if they wanted to play. Wharton’s coach said we could postpone it, if needed. But our players said that Andre would want us to play so we did.”
The Whitecaps dropped both games in the doubleheader, losing 7-6 in game one before dropping game two, 3-2.
But Joblin was proud of his players and their effort.
“Our guys played hard,” Joblin said. “We came up short, but I’m very proud of them for getting back out there and playing well under the circumstances. It’s been a tough few days and we’re hurting for Andre’s family and his loved ones.”
On Thursday last week, the Whitecaps (11-17 overall and 7-8 in conference play) recorded a 12-2 win over Wharton County Community College at home.
The team had its normal practice on Monday.
“We got the guys back out on the field today, and it wasn’t as intense as usual,” Joblin said. “I had some equipment ready for them if they wanted to play flag football or play kick ball. But they wanted to stick with a normal practice. We got on the field and took some batting practices. We’re trying to keep them occupied and close to normal as possible as we move forward.”
The funeral service for Derouen Jr. will be held at 11 a.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock. The Whitecaps’ 4 p.m. game against Baton Rouge Community College that same day will still be played as scheduled.
“We’re probably not going to be able to do some of the things before Friday’s game that we normally do,” Joblin said. “We usually take batting practice but we probably won’t have time. The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. so we should be able to make the funeral in Hitchcock and pay our respects.”
Joblin and his coaches have been consoling the players as they try to move forward.
“We’re trying to support these guys and let them know that we’re here for them and their teammates are here,” Joblin said. “All the players have been great to each other and we’re leaning on each other right now.”
