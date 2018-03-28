Entries are now being accepted for the FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest, held in the weeks leading up to the 16th anniversary of Galveston’s annual spring birding and nature photography festival which is April 17-22 this year.
Individuals are invited to submit images of wild birds, not captive, taken in Galveston, Brazoria, Harris, Fort Bend, Jefferson or Chambers counties. The photos must be taken within the two years before March 11, 2018.
There are some very specific format needs for winning photos to be published. For complete rules and guidelines, visit www.galvestonfeatherfest.com/photofest-2018/
The photo contest runs through April 1
