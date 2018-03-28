Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.