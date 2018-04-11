BELOW: The thrid place winner for the fourth week of the annual FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest is Cindy Beasley’s image of of a white-tailed kite and a loggerhead shrike on Nine Mile Road in Galveston titled “Go Fly a Kite, Shrike.”
The first place winner for the fourth week of the annual FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest is Gary Seloff’s image of American avocets taken at the Bolivar Flats titled “Close Quarters.”
GARY SELOFF/Courtesy
ABOVE: The second place winner for the fourth week of the annual FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest is Anthony Luviere’s image of a Wilson’s warbler taken in Galveston.
Courtesy/Anthony Luviere
The winners of the fourth week of the FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest have been announced. The contest is held in the weeks leading up to Galveston’s annual spring birding and nature photography festival which is April 17-22 this year.
