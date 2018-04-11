GALVESTON
It all starts here.
That’s the motto for the new director of the youth sports programs at Moody Methodist, which provide Galveston Island’s main outlet for youth girls indoor volleyball and boys and girls basketball, with the potential Ball High athletes of the future getting their feet wet in one or both of those sports.
“We start them young, at fourth and fifth grade, so that when they go to high school, they know the basics,” program director Marissa Garza said.
The idea of the sports programs at Moody Methodist dates back to 1999, but it wasn’t until Ashley Shriver took over as director in 2008 that they began to grow exponentially.
“We maxed out on every single program that we had,” Shriver said. “In basketball, we had 170 kids and 17 teams, and we had a waiting list sometimes 20 students deep that I couldn’t make teams for, which was kind of sad.
“Volleyball, before the years I was employed there, didn’t have very many teams, and when I left, I had almost 100 girls in the volleyball program,” Shriver added. “And then I created sand volleyball clinics, and kids’ boot camps for middle school and high school athletes during the summer. And we had basketball camps in the summer and volleyball camps in the summer.”
Ball High head volleyball coach Michelle Profitt, who has been a part of the Lady Tors’ program since 2010, said that having the program in place has helped her teams improve. Profitt estimates at least 70 percent of the athletes in her program, which reached the playoffs and won a playoff match for the first time in its history in 2016, got their start at Moody Methodist.
“The fact they start in fourth grade, it gets girls involved at a younger age, outside of their schools,” Profitt said. “Most schools don’t offer volleyball until sixth or seventh grade. Getting them involved younger has definitely helped. And Moody has always done a great job of teaching fundamentals.”
In fact, the vast majority of the senior-laden 2016 Ball High team were fourth graders in the Moody Methodist sports program during Shriver’s first year running the show, and she coached them all the through their sophomore years of high school.
With both volleyball and basketball currently at capacity, Garza said a major goal of her’s is to continue to grow the program, overall, so that more children can participate. Practice for this season’s volleyball program got underway last week with 128 total participants, Garza said.
“I want to extend it more, get them playing more, and get more participants, because I had to turn away some people this year, and I don’t like that,” Garza said.
The volleyball program is divided into nine teams — five consisting of sixth through eighth graders and four with fourth and fifth graders. The season is eight weeks long with three additional weeks of practice.
For basketball, there are roughly 200 children in the program with four divisions each consisting of four teams, Garza said. Basketball season starts in August and stretches into February.
“It’s the biggest thing that we have here,” Garza said. “Volleyball is kind of our second thing, but basketball is our No. 1 thing.”
Coaching volleyball and basketball is a new endeavor for the recent Texas A&M graduate Garza, whose sport of choice at Ball High (class of 2012) and at Galveston College was softball.
“My ultimate goal is to be an athletic director, so for Moody to give me this opportunity is like step one, and I’m learning everything,” Garza said.
For more information about the Moody Methodist sports programs, call 409-744-4526 or email Garza directly at mgarza@moody.org.
