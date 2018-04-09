A new season kicks off in September with the Bay Area Hurricanes FC the newest franchise to join the Texas Premier Soccer League (TPSL).
The Hurricanes were founded in Houston in 1978, and re-established in 1996 and again in 2012, under new ownership. The ‘Canes are finding a new home in the Bay Area under team owner Brendan Keyes. Keyes, a former pro player with the Houston Hurricanes in USL Pro and earlier with the Houston Force under then-team owner Rick Clapp, was a striker in his playing days. He has stayed involved in the game by coaching youth players all over the Bay Area.
Keyes, originally from Dublin, has more than 30 years experience in the professional game as a player, coach, general manager and president of the TPSL.
The coaching staff has more than 25 years of experience on both the amateur and professional level. The club will consist of the TPSL team, a player development program and a community outreach program. The team will play its first season in a new Texas-based division, in the South Central region, and is looking for a successful company to be a sponsorship partner.
The team will also offer summer sessions for kids to provide supplemental training for players while the players remain with their existing youth club. The Bay Area Hurricanes will also host camps in the offseason around the area.
