GALVESTON
Boxing will come to Galveston next month when area fighters take the ring in this year’s Galveston Fight Night.
The event, which will take place April 14 and is being put on by El Tigre Promotions, will be held at the Galveston Island Convention Center.
“This a Galveston boxing event,” said Alfonso “El Tigre” Lopez, who is a professional boxer and president of El Tigre Promotions LLC. “Galveston is a big boxing town. I can’t remember the last time they had something like this here. So, I talked with a bunch of trainers and we want to be able to get them to showcase in front of their fans and community.”
The event has been in the works for a while.
“We started the promotions for this show just a few months ago,” Lopez said.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to Impact a Hero.
“A few of my partners are veterans and we wanted to reach out to as many organizations as possible and Impact a Hero is one that does many great things for our veterans,” Lopez said. “We’re going to donate a portion of our profits to their organization.”
According to Lopez, the show will have a few fighters making their pro debut, but there are no amateurs.
“We have a lot of area fighters from the Houston and Galveston area,” Lopez said.
That includes Alicio Castaneda, who started boxing in his college days at Sam Houston State.
But Castaneda hasn’t fought since 2013 when he last competed for the NABO championship.
“I’ve been away from the ring for almost five years,” Castaneda said. “My last fight was in Puerto Rico for the NABO championship belt. I’m excited to be back.”
He’s been able to shake off the rust in his training for next month’s fight.
“I was a little bit out of shape but I’ve been working hard for the last four to five months. I’ve lost weight,” Castaneda said. “I’m ready to go.”
In the co-main event, Monica Flores from Alvin will make her return to the ring. The flyweight championship contender will face Samantha Salazar from Dallas.
Galveston native Andy Patina will also return to the ring after his pro debut in 2012, before he stepped away from boxing to pursue his career in law enforcement.
Another fighter competing from Galveston is Marc Perales.
“This (event) means a lot to me,” Perales said. “I have a lot to prove. I’ll put on a good show.”
This will be the fourth professional fight for Perales.
“I’ve been putting in the hard work,” Perales said. “I’ve been running and working out. I’m at 118 pounds, I need to cut down three more pounds.”
Armando Frausto of La Marque is another fighter who will be in action and has also been busy training.
“I’m preparing pretty well. I’ve been hitting it hard for the last couple of months,” Frausto said. “I’ve been doing a lot of strength work.”
Also competing will be R.J. Knepp, Alejandro Morales Jr., of Pasadena, Wilson Willis III, of Houston, and Joseph Rivera, of Houston, who will be in action in a junior welterweight bout.
