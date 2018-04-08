Many of the top professional triathletes from around the world competed Sunday in the Memorial Hermann Ironman 70.3 Texas at Moody Gardens in Galveston.
The triathletes began their day with a 1.2-mile, one-loop saltwater swim in Offatts Bayou, followed by a 56-mile bike course one-loop ride and then concluded the race with a 13.1-mile, three-loop run through Moody Gardens.
The following are Sunday’s top finishers and their respective times:
TOP 10 Pro Men - Finish
1 3:43:44 Ben Kanute
2 3:45:40 1:56 Michael Weiss
3 3:46:30 2:47 Andrew Starykowicz
4 3:46:48 3:05 Matt Hanson
5 3:49:09 5:25 Paul Matthews
6 3:49:22 5:39 Trevor Wurtele
7 3:49:33 5:49 Matthew Russell
8 3:50:57 7:13 Raul Tejada
9 3:51:13 7:29 Emilio Aguayo Munoz
10 3:51:17 7:34 Ivan Tutukin
11 3:51:18 7:35 Matic Modic
TOP 5 Pro Women - Finish
1 4:07:55 Melissa Hauschildt
2 4:09:50 1:56 Mirinda Carfrae
3 4:09:59 2:05 Heather Wurtele
4 4:11:40 3:45 Kimberley Morrison
5 4:14:58 7:04 Jodie Robertson
