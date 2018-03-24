The Galveston Island Swim Team (GIST) is wrapping up its short course season with some impressive improvements as they gain momentum in the region.
Gulf Swimming is the local region affiliate, which has over 60 teams spanning from College Station to Galena Park.
“GIST has long been the regional underdog in swimming, but we are seeing a resurgence in the interest of the sport of swimming on Galveston Island, and it’s pretty exciting,” head coach Tony Pryor said.
Swimming is a year-round sport, but it is broken out into two distinct seasons: the short course and the long course. March signifies the end of the short course season, but also sparks enthusiasm for the long course program.
GIST has seen a 44 percent increase in swim team membership, as well as quantitative improvement on event times for freestyle (11 percent) and backstroke (15 percent). As compared to the last short course, GIST improved its Virtual Club Championship score by more than 90 meet, doubled meet participation, and improved its national ranking by 6 percent.
“A great benefit to swimming is that our team practices all year,” GIST board member Beth Handlin-Sandberg said. “Active kids are able to swim during the offseason for their preferred sport, or swim year-round with us. Seasonal memberships are available and monthly rates are as low as $24 a month. Our island kids want to swim — let’s get them swimming strong and representing our community at regional meets.
“Especially our younger swimmers under the age of 8 are placing at meets and bringing home ribbons. The pride emanating from their faces makes all of us realize that practice pays off. Kids are setting goals, attaining them and getting in shape all while learning a life skill.”
Contact the team at www.galvestonislandswimteam.com to set up a swim test. Adult swim classes and a masters program are just getting off the ground.
