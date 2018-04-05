GALVESTON
Months of hard work and training have prepared Galvestonians Mike Alvarado, Heidi Walker and Tatiana Verega for this year’s Memorial Hermann Ironman 70.3 Texas race in Galveston.
The race, which is known as a half-Ironman competition, is a triathlon that consists of running, biking and swimming portions.
The “70.3” refers to the total distance in miles covered in the race (1.2 miles in the swimming portion, 56 miles in the biking and a 13.1 mile run).
The triathlon will start at 7 a.m. Sunday.
Offering a total professional prize of $30,000, the race will award a total of 30 age-group qualifying slots for the 2018 Ironman 70.3 World Championship, which will take place in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa.
The swim will begin at the Moody Gardens’ Palm Beach and finish next to the Colonel Paddlewheel boat.
The biking portion of the race will run along the Gulf Coast. Athletes will bike out of Moody Gardens and race along the Seawall, heading south to the end of Galveston Island. After that, athletes will cross over to the San Luis Pass onto the mainland and through undeveloped coastline before returning to Moody Gardens.
The running course will take the athletes through Moody Gardens, along Offatts Bayou and Palm Beach before finishing near the Discovery Pyramid.
Alvarado, Walker and Verega are just a few of the many area competitors who will be taking part in this weekend’s event.
Alvarado enters this week’s race with plenty of skill.
“This is going to be my fourth year doing this, so I have a little bit of experience,” Alvarado said.
However, training for each race is always different and he hasn’t known what an offseason is this year, competing in his last Ironman race in Panama Beach, Fla., in November before racing in the Houston Marathon.
“Every race is different,” Alvarado said. “The weather is always different and so is the training. This year, I didn’t have much of an offseason. I went straight from an ironman race in Florida to training for the marathon in Houston and then training for this race. After the Houston Marathon, I went straight into training for this race.”
One thing for sure is that he won’t have to worry about being rusty in Sunday’s race.
“The biggest deal for me is that I’m coming in with better shape,” Alvarado said. “I feel like I have better fitness overall so that’s a plus when you can do that. Training this winter has been a little bit challenging since we’ve had an unusually cold winter so I had to do a lot of training inside.”
During the peak weeks when he’s building his fitness, Alvarado will put in about 20-24 hours-worth of training each week.
“I usually have two sessions per day of training, one in the mornings and one in the afternoons,” Alvarado said. “The running portion is a little tough but the cycling and swimming parts are pretty relaxing and fun. You get a good workout without beating yourself up.”
This will be Alvarado’s sixth half-Ironman race. In the past, he’s done three full Ironman races.
He started doing ironman competitions after a friend convinced him to do a half-marathon and the rest is history.
“I was in island boot camp at the time and was in pretty good shape at the time,” Alvarado said. “I got a little bit tired of just running, so I tried a triathlon and took off from there.”
The cycling portion of the race is Alvarado’s favorite part.
“I grew up riding bicycles along the seawall,” Alvarado said. “I’ve been riding since I was 12 or 13 years old.”
For Walker, this week’s race will mark her second Ironman competition, competing in her first one just last year on the island.
Walker, who has raced in no shortage of marathons, began training for this year’s Ironman race just this past fall.
“Training started in October with a half marathon in Washington and then continued with the full marathon in Houston and the half marathon here in Galveston,” Walker said. “In between each marathon, I added biking and swimming to my training schedule.”
Two obstacles have made it challenging for Walker in training: the weather and swimming.
“The weather’s been a factor in trying to get outside on the bike and swim,” Walker said. “Swimming has been my biggest obstacle as well.”
But nevertheless, she’s feeling confident going into the race.
“I’m pretty excited,” Walker said. “You never know what’s going to happen and you just roll with it and let everything come at you.”
Competing in an Ironman race for the first time can seem intimidating for most people but not for Verega.
“I’m a competitor,” Verega said. “It’s in my blood so I’m pretty excited. I want to see how my time comes out. I think it’s important to check your own capability and I want to start competing more.”
Verega has been running ever since she was a child. Her last competition was in the Los Angeles Marathon last month.
“I’ve been running since I was little,” Verega said. “I did the LA marathon a couple of weeks ago. Running is my favorite.”
She has taken heart from seeing other competitors race in competitions.
“My biggest motivation is seeing older people compete and that inspires me a lot,” Verega said. “Seeing people in their 40s and 50s compete very well is amazing. They motivate me to go faster and to do better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.