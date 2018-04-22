BAYTOWN
Brittany Force came to Baytown with a new car and left with some new hardware, capturing her first win this season in the SpringNationals. Force beat Terry McMillen, crossing the line in 3.76 seconds to win for her first career win at Royal Purple Raceway.
J.R. Todd continued to storm up the Funny Car standings with his second win in a row. In the Pro Stock car series, Matt Hartford stunned the field with his first career win.
For Force, Sunday’s win was the culmination of an emotional roller coaster ride that began with last season’s championship win at Pomona. Force opened her season with a wreck at Pomona and has worked her way back both mentally and physically.
“This is a huge surprise because looking at last season our first win came much later so this is a big win for us,” she said. “It puts Pomona behind us and pushes us toward a championship.”
The newest Top Fuel champion added her trophy to the garage full of Royal Purple Raceway memorabilia. John Force has won six times in Baytown and Courtney Force has one win. The John Force Racing Team has crowned seven different winners at the SpringNationals.
Through qualifying and eliminations, the Top Fuel class was the top-performing group of the weekend. But in the semifinals, only Force sailed through the finish line. Force reached her 18th career final, beating Tony Shumacher to the line with a 3.766.
Terry McMillan never would have bet he would hit the pedal as many times as he did and make the finals, but that is racing. McMillan crossed the line in a time of 5.12 to beat Pritchett, who had set a track record Saturday. Pritchett sailed through the first two rounds of qualifying but never got traction in the semifinal race.
Todd went back-to-back for the first time in his career, beating top qualifier Robert Hight in the finals. Todd also won in Las Vegas and is storming up the rankings in his second year in Funny Car after switching from Top Fuel.
In a weekend when the Funny Car series struggled with the track, Todd put together four strong races Sunday.
“I knew coming here the track would be a factor and that could play into our hands,” he said. “Every time we got down there on the asphalt it blew the tires off pretty much all weekend.”
Todd said he felt if he could run like he had been he had a good chance.
Todd advanced to the semifinals as an 11 seed to face No. 6 seed Tim Wilkerson. Todd advanced to the finals for the second straight race with a time of 4.017. With the win, Todd advanced to his 23rd career final. Todd is the third driver to win races in Top Fuel and Funny Car at Royal Purple Raceway and had also beaten Wilkerson for his first Funny Car title at Sonoma in 2017. With four wins, Todd has the most wins of any Funny Car driver in the past four years in only 15 starts.
“I didn’t expect to have this kind of success, especially this early in the season,” Todd said. “Looking back at last year, as bad as we were doing, I was pretty hard on myself. I feel like I am in a lot better position than I was last year.”
Courtney Force qualified in second but failed to advance along with fifth seed Cruz Pedregon. Jac
Hartford had never won a race, much less beaten any of the racers he faced in the final three elimination rounds.
“They have always told me. To be the best, you have to beat the best,” Hartford said. “Chris McGaha, Tanner Gray, Jeg Coughlin, Erica Enders, we earned this. And I didn’t leave on any of them. Let’s just make that clear. They all left on me. We just did a better job on our car today than the other teams.”
He was the 66th first time winner in Pro Stock and enjoyed the highlight of a career that began in 2006.
Hartford edged hometown favorite Erica Enders to win the SuperNationals, crossing the line in a time of 6.522 and edging Enders.
Hartford, who had to be back in the office Monday morning, said he had considered not returning to racing this past winter.
Greg Anderson entered the day as the top qualifier in Pro Stock looking to survive past the second round. As the national television audience tuned in, Anderson had accomplished his mission. And that was as far as he would get.
Hometown favorite Enders nipped Anderson to advance to the finals, earning the loudest cheers of the day. It was Enders’ reaction time that proved to be the difference in the race with a time of 6.561 to 6.572. Anderson had hit 212 miles per hour compared to 209 for Enders. In the other half of the bracket, Hartford jumped out fast and left Coughlin behind to lock down a date with Enders in the final with a 6.564.
“We were able to tune the car,” Hartford said. “And we had enough power to drive around her at the end.”
