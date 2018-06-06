LEAGUE CITY
For League City’s Gabriel Hull, not only has a disability failed to hold him back, but now, he’s traveling far and wide.
The 15-year-old Hull, a student from Clear Creek High School, was one of 14 players from across the country — and the only one from Texas — selected for the U.S. Paralympic National Team men’s soccer roster that will travel to Barcelona, Spain to compete in the 13th International Trophy CP Football tournament.
“I was really, really happy because I knew I was in the upper echelon, but I didn’t know if I was 100 percent in,” Hull said about finding out he made the team. “I was was just really glad I made it.”
Hull said the trip will mark the first time he has traveled outside of North America.
“I’m just looking forward to playing, getting out there,” Hull said.
Since birth, Hull has dealt with cerebral palsy, which affects body movement, muscle control, muscle coordination, muscle tone, reflexes, posture and balance. Through the sport of soccer, which he began playing around age 5, Hull has been able to make sure his condition does not define him as a person.
“I just sort of fell in love with the game and have been playing ever since,” Hull said. “I try not to let it hold me back as much as I can.”
In October 2016, Hull said he was called into his first training camp with the U.S. Paralympic National Team in Chula Vista, Calif. after sending in a highlight video that caught the eyes of coaches. Less than two years later, Hull joins a roster that is half men’s players and half under-19 players to compete internationally.
The tournament begins Thursday with group play and will conclude Sunday with placement matches. Hull, a defender, and his teammates are in a field that includes the Paralympic National Teams of Argentina, Catalonia, Denmark and Scotland, as well as club teams CP United and SW CP United.
Going forward after this weekend’s tournament, Hull said he hopes to rejoin the U.S. Paralympic National Team in the future, which could be as soon as August when the U-19 team returns to Barcelona for the U-19 world championships, which will be the first time the U.S. has ever fielded a U-19 Paralympic team.
