TEXAS CITY
Armanti Foreman didn’t hear his name called in the NFL Draft, yet it didn’t take long for his disappointment to become elation.
The Texas City native and University of Texas wide receiver signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday evening, giving him an opportunity to play with a franchise that came within one win of the Super Bowl this past season. He will also have the chance to join his brother, Texans running back D’Onta Foreman, in pursuit of a Vince Lombardi Trophy when the 2018 season starts in September.
“It’s an unreal feeling,” said Foreman, who caught 27 passes for 261 yards and four touchdowns for the Longhorns last fall. “My mindset was destroyed when I didn’t hear my name and I wasn’t in a good mood. But all of a sudden, everything was pure joy after getting that phone call.”
Having both of his sons in the NFL will make for a pleasant problem for Derek Foreman, yet it’s one he has been waiting on since they began their path to play on Sundays.
“It’s truly a blessing,” he said. “God always has a plan. We will figure something out on how to watch them both, but we are now both Texans and Vikings fans.”
The experience of watching his brother go through his rookie season last year is one that the younger Foreman will rely on. He will also have extra motivation to prove the other 31 teams missed out on his talent.
“People weren’t really able to see what I’m capable of in college,” said Foreman, who went through two head coaches and a host of inexperienced quarterbacks while at Texas. “I really feel the sky’s the limit for me in Minnesota. I know I just have to go out there and work hard to make the most of the chance I’ve been given.”
Foreman will head to Minnesota with Longhorns teammate Holton Hill, who was also signed as free agent.
“I’m just as excited for him,” said Foreman. “We’re both going there with a Longhorns mentality and prove to everyone that we’re capable of shining for an NFL team.”
