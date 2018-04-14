From walking on the beach in Galveston, perusing the kiosks and eating great food on the Kemah Boardwalk, to listening to live music at quirky, intimate venues, Galveston County has a little bit of something for all ages, young and old, to get out and enjoy.
1. ArtWalk
For more than 25 years, the Galveston Arts Center has produced ArtWalk on Saturday nights in the heart of the historic district in downtown Galveston. If you’d like to go, ArtWalk, which promotes visual art and artists, will take place April 21, June 2, July 14, Aug. 23, Oct. 13 and Nov. 24.
2. Bayou Wildlife Zoo
Experience your very own African safari at Bayou Wildlife Zoo in Alvin. An adventure-filled train ride with experienced wildlife guides will take you more than 80 acres of natural habitat. See and feed animals and birds from Africa, India, Asia, Australia and North and South America. Pony rides and petting zoo are also available for kids.
3. Beaches
Enjoy walking, jogging or taking the dogs for some air along the Galveston Island beaches. The options are limitless, from combing the beach to playing a game of beach volleyball.
4. Boating
Galveston County’s affinity for all things aquatic is obvious in its extensive list of boat ramps. Enjoy the warm sunshine and the Gulf breezes as you reel in your next big catch.
5. Dining
You will find plenty of nice restaurants in Galveston County. Some have waterfront locations that offer great views of soaring birds and of the surfers and swimmers in the water. Many food options are available from American to Malaysian or the traditional Gulf Coast seafood.
6. Fishing
Surf fishermen try their luck almost anywhere along Galveston Island beaches. There are free municipal jetties and rock groin piers are along Seawall Boulevard at 10th, 17th, 30th, 37th, and 61st streets. Deep-sea fishing is an experience for the whole family. Be prepared to catch red snapper, shark, mahi, ling and kingfish.
7. Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier
A world-class amusement park took over the site of the old Flagship Hotel, which was destroyed by Hurricane Ike in 2008. The Pleasure Pier includes a roller coaster, Ferris wheel and 14 other amusement rides, midway games, gift shops, restaurants and live music and entertainment.
8. Golfing
Whether you are a beginner or seasoned player, Galveston County has plenty of options for golf enthusiasts. For the traditionalist wanting to hit the green, Galveston County offers more than 10 courses. If you are looking for options to cater to the whole family, try Topgolf, a golf entertainment complex in Webster, or miniature golf at Magic Carpet Golf in Galveston or Putt Putt Fun House in Webster.
9. Haak Vineyards and Winery
Come and taste the fine wine at Haak Vineyards and Winery, dedicated to creating wines of distinction with an ambience of the Old World and a memorable experience for all who taste their wines and visit the 12-acre estate in Santa Fe.
10. Kemah Boardwalk
The Kemah Boardwalk is where the “Fun Never Ends.” With a variety of shops and restaurants located on a strip off the Kemah Boardwalk, your friends and family are sure to have a spectacular time spending the day at the Kemah Boardwalk. And don’t forget the boardwalk bullet, which is a roller coaster that will knock your socks off with enjoyment.
11. Live theater
The Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston is one of the few remaining theaters of its era in Texas and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Throughout the year, The Grand has events to fit all ages, including the Grand Kids Festival and performances by the Galveston Symphony and Galveston Ballet. Stage productions also can be enjoyed at Island ETC in Galveston, College of the Mainland Community Theatre in Texas City, Bay Area Harbour Playhouse in Dickinson and Clear Creek Community Theatre in Nassau Bay.
12. Moody Gardens
Moody Gardens sits on 242 acres, complete with nine attractions (two seasonal), a hotel and a convention center. The 10-story Rainforest Pyramid features more than 1,000 species of exotic plants. The Aquarium Pyramid features 1.5 million gallons of water and more than 10,000 marine animals. Visitors can explore the extraordinary world of science at the Discovery Pyramid.
13. Museums
Get your dose of Galveston history with tours of the Moody Mansion and Bishop’s Palace. Enjoy a stroll through the train yard to see locomotives and the many types of railcars that helped build the nation at the Texas Railroad Museum in Galveston. Share the adventure of the high seas at the Texas Seaport Museum in Galveston and explore the decks of the 1877 tall ship Elissa. Experience the offshore industry first hand on an actual retired jack-up drilling rig at the Ocean Star Offshore Drilling Rig & Museum in Galveston. Experience one of the nation’s the largest collection of Texas art and artifacts at the Bryan Museum in Galveston. Celebrate the area’s cattle-raising ranch land roots at the Butler Longhorn Museum and Heritage Park in League City. See what school was like at the turn of the 20th Century in League City at the West Bay Common School Children’s Museum. At the Texas City Museum, learn about the 1947 industrial disaster that forever changed this coastal town.
14. Point Bolivar Lighthouse
Serving as a beacon of light and hope for Port Bolivar and Galveston Island, the Point Bolivar Lighthouse has guided mariners for 61 years. Although it is now privately owned and not open to visitors, tourists and locals alike still marvel at its history and beauty.
15. Port of Galveston
While the mission of the port is to help create optimum economic benefit for the city of Galveston and its local region, many locals and tourists enjoy watching cruise ship activity while relaxing at a Harborside restaurant.
16. Schlitterbahn
During the summer season, Schlitterbahn Galveston Island offers more than 32 rides and attractions, including Massiv, the world’s tallest water coaster. During the heated indoor season (fall, winter and early spring), relax in steaming warm waters and enjoy summer fun all year long.
17. Shopping
From the Historic Downtown Strand District in Galveston to Tanger Outlets in Texas City to Main Street in League City, Galveston County has a variety of shopping options to satisfy even the biggest shopaholic.
18. Festivals
There’s hardly a weekend that goes by with some sort of festival, fair or other event going on in Galveston County. On the island, there’s the popular Dickens on The Strand and Mardi Gras festivities. Also becoming a mainstay on the island is the annual Galveston Cajun Festival, which is held during Father’s Day weekend. The island also is home to Juneteenth, which is celebrated with a plethora of events not only in Galveston, but across Galveston County, as well. On the mainland, you can stare in awe at millions of lights at the Magical Winter Lights Festival in La Marque, the Dickinson Festival of Lights, and even chow down on hot and spicy crawfish at the world’s largest crawfish bash at Gulf Greyhound Park in La Marque, which is normally held each year in March.
19. Texas City Dike
Galveston isn’t the only place in the county with a beach. The Texas City Dike is a 5-mile-long levee that helps protect the city from storm surge. The dike boasts four boat ramps, 10 concrete picnic shelters and one wheelchair accessible pier. It’s a popular spot among area fishermen.
20. The Strand Historic District
The Strand Historic District in Galveston offers a variety of shops in the district’s beautiful historic buildings. For a taste of Galveston, visit the great restaurants along The Strand or on the waterfront. You’ll find everything from Greek and Mexican to Italian and, of course, fresh Gulf Coast seafood.
