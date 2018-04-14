Name: Jose Carlos Caraves Jr.
Parents: Rosalba Mendoza and Jose Carlos Caraves Sr.
High school: Odyssey Academy
College you plan to attend: I will attend Galveston College and then transfer to the University of Texas Medical Branch.
Major: Nursing; I want to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
What are your career plans? My career plans are to be an international traveling registered nurse.
What’s the most important lesson you learned in high school? You must respect others in order to be respected.
What’s more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? I believe that the most important aspect of having a career is loving what you do and understanding that your happiness is much greater than your salary.
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? I spend most of my leisure time in the movie theater with my family.
What stresses you out? I can develop stress when I am in a large crowd.
What makes you happy? I am the most happy when I know that I have made another person’s day better by just being there to lend an ear, hand or smile.
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? In this day and age texting seems the best way to communicate with friends.
Favorite TV show? The Office.
Favorite clothes? Casual attire.
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? I prefer an iPhone and music on my phone.
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? Yes, I have an Instagram and Snapchat account.
How do you get news? I get news through the television and social media.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? Our utter need and dependence for social media and technology.
Your most embarrassing moment? Tripping and sliding across the floor during a running pacer test at school.
Your happiest moment? Going on a cruise with my family to the Caribbean.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? I would change the amount of hatred that people have toward others.
