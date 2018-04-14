Name: Tyler Jesse Ray
Parents: Darron J. Ray and Virginia Kunstler (deceased)
High school: Santa Fe High School
College you plan to attend: New Mexico Military Institute/Texas A&M
Major: Mechanical Engineering
What are your career plans? Twenty years with the Army.
What’s the most important lesson you learned in high school? Don’t listen to other people, and do your own thing.
What’s more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? Happy; money only last a short time, happiness affects your mind and body.
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? Powerlifting, Boy Scouts, school, Future Farmers of America, and playing football.
What stresses you out? Negativity; doubt by others.
What makes you happy? Accomplishing goals.
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? Voice — I can tell how they actually feel through their speech.
Favorite TV show? Mind Hunters
Favorite clothes? Shorts and T-shirt
What are you reading for fun? Holy Bible
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? Android; and 90s country.
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? I have profiles on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
How do you get news? Online.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? Racism.
Your most embarrassing moment? My dads jokes and tricks.
Your happiest moment? When I received my Eagle Scout; Order of the Arrow Chief 2016-18.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? How people treat each other.
