Name: Alexia Lyzeth Rubio De Santiago
Parents: Alonso and Nayeli Rubio
High school: La Marque High School
College you plan to attend: Galveston College
Major: Radiology
What are your career plans? I would like to pursue a career as a radiologist.
What’s the most important lesson you learned in high school? The most important lesson I learned in high school was that in order to be successful you must surround yourself with positivity and people that have similar goals as you.
What’s more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? I think it's better to have a job that makes you happy because when you love what you do it doesn't feel like work.
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? I spend most of my leisure time perfecting the art of makeup.
What stresses you out? Time. I sometimes find it difficult to complete all my tasks in one day.
What makes you happy? Family and friends.
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? I usually text my friends but I prefer to either call or see them in person.
Favorite TV show? Friends; I've watched each season several times.
Favorite clothes? My preferred outfit of choice consists of jeans and T-shirts when I want to be comfortable, but I prefer a nice dress when I'm going out.
What are you reading for fun? "What Happened to Cass McBride?"
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? I will always prefer my iPhone over an android. I like several different types of music. My favorite artists at the moment are Yuna, Jhene Aiko, and Lauryn Hill.
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? I have an Instagram and Snapchat account.
How do you get news? Social media and the newspaper.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? I think the most pressing issue for our generation now is cyberbullying. Many young people are affected by it everyday.
Your most embarrassing moment? My most embarrassing moment would have to be my first time publicly speaking. It was for an oratorical contest. I was very nervous and kept stumbling over my words, but I still managed to get second place!
Your happiest moment? My happiest moment was the day my nephew Cash was born. He is my most favorite person in the entire world.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? If I could change one thing about the world it would be the amount of people experiencing homelessness. I hope that everyone can one day experience the comfort of having a safe place to sleep every night.
