Name: Laura Mifflin
Parents: Terry Moorhead and Randy Mifflin
High school: Ball High School
College you plan to attend: Texas A&M University at College Station
Major: Kinesiology
What are your career plans? Become a physical therapist with a specialization in helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
What’s the most important lesson you learned in high school? Become friends with as many people as possible and make conversation with the staff.
What’s more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? Happy!
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? Visiting family.
What stresses you out? Deadlines, inability to express myself, work piling up, no control.
What makes you happy? What doesn’t make me happy?!
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? Voice.
Favorite TV show? Revenge, Hawaii Five-0, and Sons of Anarchy
Favorite clothes? Nike shorts and a T-shirt
What are you reading for fun? "The Book of Joy"
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? I really don’t have a preference; anything that allows me to text and call is fine with me. Texas country music!
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? I don’t have any of the apps on my phone, but I have a Facebook and Snapchat account.
How do you get news? Word of mouth or the news station on TV.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? The lack or respect kids/teens have for themselves and others.
Your most embarrassing moment? Way too many.
Your happiest moment? Any moment I spent on my mission trip to Belize with my team.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? Selfish people refusing to do their part as a human being to help others in a place much worse than they are and refusing to appreciate everything they have.
