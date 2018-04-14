Name: Xitclalli Garcia
Parents: Claudia Garcia and Jose Garcia
High school: Clear Creek High School
College you plan to attend: Sam Houston State University
Major: Forensic science
What are your career plans? Crime scene investigator or blood stain pattern analyst.
What’s the most important lesson you learned in high school? You make some of the greatest experiences in your life and meet people that will impact your life.
What’s more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? A job that makes you happy.
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? Hanging out with my friends or with family.
What stresses you out? Being sick and having to miss school.
What makes you happy? Being with my closest friends and food.
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? Talking to them face to face.
Favorite TV show? The Office (U.S.)
Favorite clothes? Ripped jeans and T-shirts, and active wear.
What are you reading for fun? Milk and Honey
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? iPhone, my favorite music is country and Spanish.
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? I have a profile for all of them.
How do you get news? I watch the news.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? We only care about social media and are always on our phones.
Your most embarrassing moment? I went to the restroom at school and when I left the restroom I had toilet paper on my shoe.
Your happiest moment? When I found out I got into Sam Houston State.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? I would give everyone and equal opportunity and give them an education.
