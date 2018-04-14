Name: Hayley Elizabeth Vineyard
Parents: Wesley and Traci Vineyard
High school: Hitchcock High school
College you plan to attend: The University of Houston
Major: Criminal Justice
What are your career plans? I plan to become an Intelligence Unit Detective.
What’s the most important lesson you learned in high school? The most important lesson I learned in high school was to enjoy the years I have left in school. Time goes by so quickly that before I know it, I will have graduated high school and will be getting ready for my college graduation.
What’s more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? In my opinion, a job that makes someone happy is more important. Today’s society has made people think money is the most important thing but that isn’t true, the answer is true happiness. If you get a career you enjoy doing, you’ll never have to work a day in your life.
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? If I’m not at school, or at any type of practices for my sports I am studying, volunteering, or spending time with my family.
What stresses you out? The college process stresses me out. Making sure I have made the correct decision and have applied to every scholarship available.
What makes you happy? Happiness to me is being able to be a role model for the youth in my town. Knowing little girls look up to me and are always watching what I do is an honor.
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? My favorite way of communication is voice. Any other way of communicating can be taken the wrong way and I don’t feel as if you can express yourself correctly through text or email.
Favorite TV show? I love the TV show One Tree Hill and the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. Both shows are so relatable while currently being in high school.
Favorite clothes? I love all clothing. I love being able to wear workout clothes and on the other hand I love being a lot to dress up for certain occasions.
What are you reading for fun? I read often, most of the time it is assigned books for my college courses. Currently, I am reading Hamlet.
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? I prefer iPhone. My favorite music app on my phone is Spotify. I listen to all genres of music.
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? Yes, I have all of the listed social networks to keep up mainly with long distant family members.
How do you get news? In today’s society the quickest way to get news if social media, I do watch the news every morning as well.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? The most pressing issue of my generation is to grow up too fast. I see so many people my age having kids, working several jobs, and doing things we shouldn’t be doing. Too many people aren’t enjoying their youth, taking advantage of things offered to us. We’re in a rush to grow up instead of taking our time.
Your most embarrassing moment? My most embarrassing moment took place in the seventh grade. I was bullied and no one seemed to be able to help. The police officers and school officials told my parents they couldn’t do anything about the guys harassing, bullying, and spreading rumors. That because of the way I looked, this would happen all the time. I was embarrassed because the people who are supposed to protect me, judged me on my appearance. Although that was my most embarrassing moment, I turned it around to be my proudest moment. That was the exact moment I felt God guiding me to my calling which is to join law enforcement.
Your happiest moment? My happiest moment thus far was being able to tell my parents I was accepted into college. My parents both have worked so hard to make myself and my siblings independent, respectful, and successful. Seeing their reactions meant everything to me.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? If I could change one thing about the world, I would change the amount of opportunity given to the youth. I feel as if there were more organizations and applications to help students get into college and follow through with getting their degree, the world would be more advanced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.