Name: McKinley Stephens
Parents: Shawn and Andrea Stephens
High school: Clear Falls High School
College you plan to attend: University of Aberdeen
Major: Biology
What are your career plans? Hopefully something in medical field.
What's the most important lesson you learned in high school? To treat others with kindness and respect all the time. Also to manage my time well.
What's more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? A job that make you happy; do what you love.
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? Running, listening to music, and hanging out with friends.
What stresses you out? Trying to please everyone.
What makes you happy? Music, coffee, and people I love.
What's your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? Voice, of course!
Favorite TV show? New Girl
Favorite clothes? Ramen sweat shirt.
What are you reading for fun? "The Shack," by Paul Young.
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? iPhone; and I love rock music and oldies.
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? Yes.
How do you get news? Social media or news app.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? Gun control.
Your most embarrassing moment? I don't have a memorable one.
Your happiest moment? Falling asleep with my baby brother next to me.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? I would change how people interact. The world can be a cold place and sometimes people just need a smile, or kindness to turn their day around.
