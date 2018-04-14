Karen Pate, technology instructor and librarian at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School in Texas City, is the 2018 NIE Teacher of the Year. Pate was nominated by school board president Ellen Mackey Chuoke for her devotion and dedication to each student. “Every teacher loves to teach, but it takes a special teacher to teach to love learning,” Chuoke wrote in her nominating letter. “It is teachers like Mrs. Pate who make a difference in our students’ lives. Her dedication to education and, most importantly, her devotion to students learning makes her a teacher of the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.