Name: Caytlin Metcalf
Parents: Billy and Brandy Clegg
High school: High Island High School
College you plan to attend: LIT and then enlist in the Army
Major: Medical field
What are your career plans? I plan on enlisting in the United States Army and attend college via LIT Firefighting Academy.
What’s the most important lesson you learned in high school? N/A
What’s more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? A job that makes you happy because if you don’t enjoy doing your job you won’t want to do it!
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? I don’t have much leisure time because I attend school and work, but I really enjoy spending time working with my horses and being in the community.
What stresses you out? What stresses me out the most is my parents — not that they are hard on me or anything — but my parents have a lot of health issues and they can’t always pay the bills, so I work and go to school at the same time.
What makes you happy? Spending time with my family and my friends! I also like to have alone time to myself!
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? I like to call my friends that way I know that it’s them I am talking to and not someone different.
Favorite TV show: The Big Bang Theory
Favorite clothes? Blue jeans nice shirt and boots/fire gear!
What are you reading for fun? Heart conditions! Due to parents health issues.
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? I prefer android; they last longer; and country.
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? I have a Facebook account.
How do you get news? I get news through mail or newspaper, or watching the news!
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? My generation has no respect for themselves or even our elders! Drug abuse and social media!
Your most embarrassing moment? My most embarrassing moment has to be when I was 7. I was at a haunted house and heard a chainsaw and I wet my pants!
Your happiest moment? I don’t have very many happy moments, but most of my happy moments are when my parents tell me that they are proud of me!
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? If I could change one thing about the world I would change the way people try to match the images on social media because you should love the way you were born, people are born unique that’s what makes us different!
