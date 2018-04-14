Name: Torey Kennedy
Parents: Greg and Kelly Kennedy
High school: Friendswood High School
College you plan to attend: Saint Louis University
Major: International Business and Marketing
What are your career plans? I plan to find a job with an international company of some sort and help out in their marketing department.
What’s the most important lesson you learned in high school? The most important lesson that I have learned in high school is to always look on the bright side of things because I truly believe that something good will alway come out of a bad situation.
What’s more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? In my opinion a job that makes you happy is far more important than one that makes you rich because I believe that the goal in life isn’t to accumulate large amounts of money but rather to be happy by pursuing your passions and taking care of others.
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? I spend most of my leisure time on my front porch, taking in the light sound of wind chimes and the beautiful smell from my flowers, while I read a good book.
What stresses you out? Being late has always stressed me out because I do not like the idea of making other wait on me.
What makes you happy? One thing that makes me ooze with joy is singing my favorite songs at the top of my lungs in my car with good friends and the windows rolled down.
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? My favorite way to get into touch with a friend is through a phone call because I believe it is a great way to have a conversation with someone because you don’t have to wait for a reply.
Favorite TV show? One Tree Hill
Favorite clothes? Comfy jeans with a cute shirt.
What are you reading for fun? "Tuesdays with Morris" by Mitch Albom
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? iPhone; and I normally listen to a very wide variety of music, but my favorite would have to be alternative or rap.
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? Yes I have a profile on each one of those.
How do you get news? I normally get news through social media, mostly twitter or Facebook, or through online websites.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? I believe that the most pressing issue of my generation would have to be the lack of open-mindedness because I believe many people do not truly listen to others ideas or another perspective because they already have their mind made up.
Your most embarrassing moment? My most embarrassing moment would have to be when I ran out of gas on a one way road to the mall (it was Christmas Eve!). I was completely blocking the entire road and had to call one of my friend’s dad to bring me some gas.
Your happiest moment? My happiness moment was when a couple I babysat for, who had recently lost everything in Hurricane Harvey, decided to replace my brand new backpack that was stolen out of my car earlier that day.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? I would make sure that everybody have the opportunity to become who they want to be.
