Name: Kyle Benacquisto
Parents: Mark and Amanda Benacquisto
High school: Clear Springs High School
College you plan to attend: Texas State University
Major: Public Relations
What are your career plans? I plan to join a PR firm and work my way to the top of the company.
What’s the most important lesson you learned in high school? The world will want to make you what they want you to be, stay true to yourself.
What’s more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? A job that makes you happy.
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? I spend most of my time either working at TopGolf or hiking.
What stresses you out? Thinking about the future stresses me out the most, all the uncertainty gives me anxiety.
What makes you happy? Taking my puppy to the dog park makes me the happiest.
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? Text, I hate the way my voice sounds on the phone, so I never call.
Favorite TV show? This Is Us, the story is amazing and the characters are really realistic.
Favorite clothes? I always wear pullovers, it’s kind of a signature look.
What are you reading for fun? The book I’m reading currently is “Fight Club” by Chuck Palahniuk.
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? iPhone, and my favorite album on my phone is "Acid Rap" by Chance the Rapper.
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? I have a profile on each of the listed social medias.
How do you get news? I get the news either from my phone or my local newspaper.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? The most pressing issue for my generation is our planet’s failing health. If we don’t take better care of our environment, we leave our descendants with too many problems to solve and not enough time to solve them.
Your most embarrassing moment? One time I was performing in my school’s musical and I was so focused on who was in the crowd that I forgot to start singing.
Your happiest moment? I can’t pick one moment that stands out to me, but late summer nights are when most of these moments happen.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? I would make it so that everyone can see each other’s point of view on situations.
