Name: Jacob Stiehl
Parents: Anna Rosenquist, Steven Stiehl, and Bobby Rosenquist (stepdad)
High school: Bay Area Christian School
College you plan to attend: University of Texas or Duke
Major: Finance and business management
What are your career plans? To major in business and get an MBA.
What’s the most important lesson you learned in high school? That people are watching you whether you realize it or not. It is important to always show the good character.
What’s more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? A job that makes you happy because you will probably be stuck with a job for long term, and you want to love what you are doing
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? Out with friends or family, sports, and playing the piano
What stresses you out? People smacking and untidy areas.
What makes you happy? The Bible and my family.
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? Voice and text.
Favorite TV show? Parks and Recreation.
Favorite clothes? Workout clothes.
What are you reading for fun? Harry Potter series.
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? I have only had an Android. I like all types of music, but probably pop.
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? Instagram and Snapchat.
How do you get news? From the news channels on TV, friends, or on my phone.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? Laziness. Many people do not want to put in work for things.
Your most embarrassing moment? I tried to swat a football to the ground that was thrown to a receiver from the opposing team. I missed it and the receiver caught it and scored in the last seconds of the game. That was a game winning touchdown.
Your happiest moment? Going to playoffs in sports and talking to others about the gospel.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? I would want to eliminate socialism and communism from the world.
