Name: Beau Lobodin
Parents: Suzanne Estrada and Alex Lobodin
High School: O’Connell College Preparatory School
College you plan to attend: The California Institute of Technology
Major: Mechanical Engineering
What are your career plans? The plan is to work at NASA — at least right now.
What the most important lesson you learned in high school? Don’t be afraid of being yourself.
What more important—a job that makes you happy or rich? Happy, without a doubt.
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? My room.
What stresses you out? Deadlines
What makes you happy? Making other people laugh.
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email, or voice? Text seems to work well with me.
Favorite TV Show? Westworld on HBO
Favorite Clothes? Cargo shorts
What are you reading for fun? "Dune" by Frank Herbert
Android or iPhone? I’ll be an android fan until the day that I die.
Favorite music in iPod, phone, or mp3 player? The Red Hot Chili Peppers
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, or any other social network? I have them all, but I don’t really use them.
How do you get news? I read articles on my phone from various sources.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? Procrastination.
Your most embarrassing moment? One time I ripped my pants at school. I couldn’t get replacements and had to go home. Everyone had already saw.
Your happiest moment? After Hurricane Ike, my family and I lived off the island for a few months — just a few. Eventually, we came back, and all my friends at school were happy to see me. It was a nice moment.
If you can change one thing about the world, what would it be? I would increase the quality of education in all countries throughout the world.
