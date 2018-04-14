Name: Jade Singleton Ware
Parents: Dominique Singleton and Joyce Singleton (grandmother)
High school: Dickinson High School
College you plan to attend: Prairie View A&M University
Major: Computer Science
What are your career plans? To have a Master’s in software engineering and become a software engineer.
What’s the most important lesson you learned in high school? The most important lesson I learned is to manage your time wisely.
What’s more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? A job that makes me happy; if I’m not happy with it, I won’t put much effort in to keep it.
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? In my bedroom.
What stresses you out? When things aren’t going the way they planned.
What makes you happy? When I’ve achieved something that I’ve been working hard toward.
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? Texting.
Favorite TV show? Friends, Saved by the Bell, and A Different World.
Favorite clothes? Formal or trendy clothes. Usually a big sweater, with leggings and boots.
What are you reading for fun? Comic books.
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? iPhone; my favorite music on my phone is R&B music.
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? Snapchat and Instagram.
How do you get news? I follow the news usually with the apps I have on my phone.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? The dependency on cellphones or lack of diversity.
Your most embarrassing moment? When I accidentally hit my teacher’s new car and it was in front of a lot of my classmates.
Your happiest moment? When I became Big Al, the mascot, for Dickinson High School!
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? The lack of diversity represented in media or entertainment in the world.
