Name: Maizie Fernandes
Parents: Joseph and Rayna Fernandes
High school: Abundant Life Christian School
College you plan to attend: University of Texas at Austin (Hook ‘em Horns!)
Major: Chemistry/Pre-Pharmacy
What are your career plans? My biggest career aspiration is to partner with a nonprofit organization and volunteer in developing countries as a clinical pharmacist.
What’s the most important lesson you learned in high school? It is necessary to constantly improve oneself and take initiative of one’s future.
What’s more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? Ideally, a job that does both. However, if I had to choose, it would be a job that makes me happy. After all, the happiness one experiences by doing a job they love cannot be bought with money.
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? I spend most of my leisure time with my family and friend or watching movies and TV shows on Netflix.
What stresses you out? Everything, if I let it.
What makes you happy? The realization that I am surrounded by people that love and support me in all of my endeavors.
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? I prefer phone calls; however, due to convenience I primarily text all of my friends.
Favorite TV show? I am obsessed with Stranger Things!
Favorite clothes? Anything casual and comfortable
What are you reading for fun? I recently started reading "Taken at Dusk," by C.C. Hunter.
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? iPhone; Currently, my favorite music is any/every song from Sia’s album 1,000 Forms of Fear and Adele’s album 25.
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? Instagram and Snapchat, but I rarely (if ever) use them.
How do you get news? I usually receive news updates from the NPR radio station, and/or via various newspapers.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? I find linear thinking among my generation to be an extremely pressing issue. People tend to believe everything they are told without question, instead of thinking critically.
Your most embarrassing moment? I tend to get embarrassed by the littlest things, so it’s extremely difficult for me to pick my most embarrassing moment.
Your happiest moment? As a first generation college student, finding out I got accepted into the University of Texas at Austin, was undeniably the happiest moment of my life.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? I would make people more empathetic. If people were more empathetic, it would solve (or at the least alleviate) many of the problems that we see in our society today, such as bullying and gun violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.