Name: Daniela Betancourt
Parents: Francisco and Maria Betancourt
High school: Texas City High School
College you plan to attend: Harvard University
Major: A joint-concentration in Social Studies or Government and The Study of Women, Gender, and Sexuality.
What are your career plans? My dream is to become a human and civil rights lawyer and offer pro bono services to underrepresented peoples. I want to defend people so that they can engage in the same opportunities my parents granted me by immigrating to the United States — a type of “paying it forward.”
What’s the most important lesson you learned in high school? The most important lesson I learned is to be proactive in my studies and to take initiative, always with the end goal in mind, but also to ensure I take care of my health and my mental well-being.
What’s more important — a job that makes you happy or rich? Happiness and wealth are not mutually-exclusive. If extreme wealth makes someone happy, then they should pursue a career that provides that. In my case, a job where I can provide opportunities for people is one that will make me happy, regardless of the pay.
Where do you spend most of your leisure time? I spend my leisure time at home with my nine nieces and nephews, siblings, and dog. When alone, I like reading dystopian-themed novels, drawing, and acrylic painting.
What stresses you out? An honest answer would be: everything stresses me out. A more specific answer is: the future stresses me out.
What makes you happy? I feel the happiest when I see people at school or on social media defying societal expectations.
What’s your favorite way to get in touch with a friend? Text, email or voice? I prefer texting my friends because it is instant communication.
Favorite TV show? I like watching Jane the Virgin, Friends, and Confession Tapes on Netflix.
Favorite clothes? My favorite outfit to wear is high-waisted jeans and my yellow long-sleeve sweater, paired with hoop earrings.
What are you reading for fun? "On Such a Full Sea," by Chang Rae Lee.
Android or iPhone? Favorite music in iPod, phone or mp3 player? Android!
Do you have a profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or any other social network? Yes. I mostly use Twitter.
How do you get news? I get news from my Twitter newsfeed.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? Because we are younger, we are not taken seriously by adults in congressional power, so we must try our hardest to be heard and listened to.
Your most embarrassing moment? A couple of years ago, I fell off my bike going what felt like 80 miles and hour down a slope. At least 20 people saw me.
Your happiest moment? I remember a gleaming red apple in my curious hand, picked from the sweetest of orchards in my parents’ native Mexico, my 7-year-old self two steps behind my dad. That is my happiest moment and an image I remember fondly whenever I am happy.
