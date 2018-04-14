New research and new techniques in treating aging patients can lead to longer, happier lives, Galveston County doctors said.
A retired engineer in his mid-80s who rides his bike 10 miles to 15 miles each day is a good example of someone leading an active, healthy life, Dr. Cindy Ripsin said. He’s also one of her patients.
This patient is health literate, an important part of living healthy as he ages, said Ripsin, who is a family physician with Memorial Hermann Medical Group in League City.
“He’s clearly an educated man,” Ripsin said.
Health literate people read and apply time-tested advice about eating in moderation, staying active and getting checkups, she said.
Her older patient is not likely to develop heart disease, obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, four conditions that can shorten a life and that older people are most likely to develop, doctors said.
Living long is important, but living healthy while living long is more important, Dr. Elena Volpi said.
Heredity determines a lot about how long we will live, said Volpi, who is director of the Sealy Center on Aging at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.
Lifestyle factors also play a role in how long people live. An active adult who eats well and has a full social life tends to live longer, she said.
But even with all the medical advances, no one lives forever.
“We are mortal,” Volpi said. “It’s one of the things we have to remember.”
The center is conducting several clinical trials related to healthy aging, including studies on protein in the diet, she said.
Current research indicates that a high-protein diet might be best for older patients, but it can be challenging shifting from low cholesterol diet habits that discourage eating meat and dairy products, Volpi said.
The screenings patients get as they age change. The exams and lab work people have done at 40 vary from what they have when they reach 65 and again when they reach 75. Doctors might screen older patients for depression or for elder abuse, experts said.
As research moves forward, some screenings become obsolete and fall off the lab checkup list in part because exams and tests can cause unnecessary anxiety and costs, doctors said.
Screening for cervical cancer is a good example, Dr. Falanda Limar-Troutman said. If an 80-year-old patient had a history of normal Pap smears and was not sexually active, she no longer needs a Pap smear exam, Limar-Troutman said.
“Guidelines do evolve,” she said.
One big advance in caring for older patients is telemedicine, said Limar-Troutman, who is a family medicine doctor with Houston Methodist Primary Care Group in Friendswood.
“It’s hard getting an older person out of the home,” Limar-Troutman said. “It’s not always in their best interest.”
Besides not forcing a patient to go to the doctor’s office, telemedicine offers access to more possibilities.
“Some communities don’t have the specialist or the type of doctor they need,” Limar-Troutman said. “And it’s a huge cost difference.”
Limar-Troutman’s patients who don’t have health insurance can save money by making a video phone call with her instead of going to the office, she said.
On-screen medical visits don’t work in every situation, but Limar-Troutman uses telemedicine for patients she knows and already has examined in person, she said.
Limar-Troutman also sets a good example for her patients by standing and moving a lot. Her Friends-wood office has a treadmill desk. As Limar-Troutman works on her computer, she walks on her treadmill.
She encourages her patients to stand more and if they are still working, to consider getting a standing desk, she said.
Once older people reach 65, their life expectancy is an additional 19 years, Ripsin said
“That puts us way into our 80s,” Ripsin said. “We don’t just want people to live longer. We want people to live longer and feel better.”
Physicians have changed their approach to advising older patients on healthy lifestyles.
“Don’t parent,” Ripsin said. “Be their partner.”
