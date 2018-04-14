For practitioners of sports medicine, the profession is about much more than just treating athletes’ injuries.
Rather, it’s about a whole spectrum of wellness — from crafting a training regimen that will maximize each athlete’s performance to teaching about a proper diet.
“We provide the athlete an individualized and specific program that encompasses a variation of exercises that include core stabilization, agility training, breathing techniques and biomechanical corrective exercises” said Nadya Rawls, a physical therapist with the Houston Methodist St. John Hospital in Nassau Bay. “Education on rest, injury prevention and nutrition are also areas that we discuss with the athlete.”
Rawls’ clients run the gamut from adolescents to high schoolers to college athletes to older weekend warriors, she said. When it comes to school-aged children, those athletes are surrounded by a full-on sports medicine team.
In addition to the physical therapist who rehabilitates these athletes, school-age children also work with their primary care physician, their school’s athletic trainers, their coaches and their parents.
For a school athletic trainer like Dickinson ISD’s Katy Alvarez, a typical day (if there is such a thing) can start as early as 6:30 a.m. for morning treatments or end as late as 11 p.m. on a game night, as she works as a part of a three-athletic trainer rotation.
The latter part of the winter sports season is a particularly busy time of year, as the sports (and their respective separate varsity, junior varsity and/or freshmen teams) of boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, swimming, wrestling, track and field, baseball and softball all overlap.
“There are times where we have three different home games on campus, so all three of us are up there covering separate events,” Alvarez said.
At Dickinson, the team of three athletic trainers hosts five athletic periods, and Alvarez teaches a sports medicine class, as well.
In her fourth year as an athletic trainer at Dickinson, Alvarez first became interested in the sports medicine field after suffering an injury while playing softball at La Marque High School. The injured athlete turned sports medicine professional is a common occurrence in the field, she said.
“We’re either former athletes that have gotten hurt, or we’re the kids who weren’t athletic but still wanted to be involved in sports,” Alvarez said.
