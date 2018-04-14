Educators in recent years have focused on building interest in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math — known as STEM — in response to reports that employers were having trouble finding qualified employees.
STEM schools began springing up in Galveston County school districts and local colleges increased course offerings in STEM-related areas in response to the call for more job training.
But local education experts now say the thinking has shifted somewhat.
Students now know there’s a demand for trained workers, but now need help figuring out how to get there in the shortest time, according to experts.
“We want to make sure they see clearly from the beginning to the end of their educational journey,” said Carla Boone, dean of workforce and continuing education at the College of the Mainland. “We want to make sure they have a plan and don’t deviate from the plan.”
The change is reflected differently at each level of education, officials said.
WHAT TO DO?
That journey toward a vocation, for many Galveston County students, is beginning at younger and younger ages.
That shift is reflected in local school districts developing more and more complex career and technical education departments, said Dana Morgan, the director for Clear Creek Independent School District.
“They have really gotten traction and increased significantly over the last five years,” Morgan said. “Now, most public school districts in Texas have well-developed career and technical programs.”
Clear Creek’s enrollment in career and technical classes has grown from about 9,300 in 2008 to about 12,450 in 2016, records show.
“That’s totally student choice,” Morgan said. “The district doesn’t pick what classes a student takes.”
The district now offers a variety of classes in different career clusters, Morgan said.
Those are health science; science, technology, engineering and mathematics; agriculture, food and natural resources; architecture, construction and manufacturing; business, marketing and finance; information and media technology; and automotive technology, hospitality and cosmetology.
The goal is to help students figure out what they want to do, Morgan said.
Other Galveston County school districts also have boosted their career and technical programs and focused more directly on job-related experience.
“Dickinson High School offers several different industry credentials that students can earn before graduation, which enables them to directly enter the workforce,” said Tammy Dowdy, spokeswoman for the district.
Some of those licenses the district offers are for pharmacy technicians and nurse’s assistants, among others, Dowdy said.
COLLEGIATE
With the background provided by the growing career and technical education classes in middle school and high school, colleges now have to take the mantle and help students proceed into more specialized training, said Cissy Matthews, vice president of instruction at Galveston College.
“They come to us and we want to try to get them away from being undecided and saying they just want to take their basics,” Matthews said. “If you’re going into business, you’re going to need different math classes than someone in physics or welding. Let’s figure out quickly what you want to do.”
Most particularly, college officials are now rethinking how they approach academic counseling, Boone said.
“We are looking again at how to design a degree plan,” Boone said. “We are also looking at the support services we offer students, particularly as it comes to academic support.”
Students used to take general basics for a degree, that journey is now accelerated as educators make sure those students can navigate the process, Boone said.
“When I was a student, it was kind of a time to explore,” Boone said. “Now, students can’t really do that. Financial aid only covers courses in the degree plan, so they need to see what’s going on from beginning to end.”
Students entering the College of the Mainland now have an in-depth conversation with an academic adviser about what their long-term plans are, Boone said.
“Are you planning to transfer to a university?” Boone said. “If so, where?
The students’ answers might influence what classes they take — whether they transfer or not, Boone said.
Educators are finding now that students do better with structured, limited options in school, Matthews said.
GROUND LEVEL
Education experts across the region are taking a hard look at what all this change means at the most basic level, Boone said.
“When I was a student, algebra was in every degree plan,” Boone said. “The belief now is that algebra is a stumbling block for many students. And it’s not necessary to know, given certain occupations. Statistics or quantitative reasoning may be a better option for some students.”
Emphasizing the STEM classes is important, but it can’t be the only change educators make, Matthews said.
“An important thing is to also teach critical thinking,” Matthews said. “You have to realize technical training won’t be the technology in five years. But if you teach critical thinking skills, then they’ll be ready for the next evolution that changes the industry.”
The technical specifics do change over the years, but the general aspect of each field remains the same, said Tyree Bearden, the instrumentation program director at Galveston College.
“The style of teaching is continually changing,” Bearden said. “But part of what you are teaching is the foundational skills applicable regardless of the latest, greatest technology.”
Students taking instrumentation classes, for instance, are going to get a lot of hands-on experience troubleshooting equipment and understanding the basics, Bearden said.
“In that way it’s a little different,” he said. “They don’t have a lot of time for a whole lot of theory. They need to come in and put their hands on something they will be using when they graduate.”
