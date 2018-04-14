A 20-year-old petrochemical plant operator makes between $65,000 and $80,000 a year, industry experts said.
With baby boomers retiring, the industry needs more workers and is devoting more time to recruiting and retaining them, said Jim McCloskey, vice president of petrochemicals and manufacturing for American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers.
“We don’t talk about minimum wage,” McCloskey said.
The industry pays well above $7.25 an hour.
The two-year process technology program at College of the Mainland in Texas City prepares students to step into those high-paying plant jobs that often begin with a $20-an-hour internship.
Students separate the liquid chemical glycol from water in the college’s own process unit to simulate processes at Marathon Petroleum Corp., Shell Chemical Co., LyondellBasell Industries and other companies waiting to hire trained workers.
Much of the process happens on a series of computer screens that need to be monitored at the same time.
“We stay on top of technology because it’s changing rapidly,” program coordinator Jon Leacroy said. “We put a big emphasis on troubleshooting.”
The program will graduate 110 students in 2018, 10 times more than the 11 graduates it had in 1994, the year the program started, Leacroy said.
The industry needs even more trained workers, however, McCloskey said.
“We don’t have enough,” he said.
At the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers annual conference in March, experts attended a new panel on recruiting and diversity. The conference in the past only had technical topics, but the need for workers is shifting the conversation, McCloskey said.
The industry doesn’t have a problem attracting women, McCloskey said. It’s keeping them that is the challenge. For that reason, many petrochemical companies are exploring how to help employees balance family and quality of life issues with work demands, McCloskey said.
Also, petrochemical companies are recruiting military veterans, he said.
The two-year degree requirement is a huge advantage for students, said Rebecca Adler, American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers spokeswoman.
“There’s such an emphasis on a four-year college degree,” Adler said.
The workforce training required to work in the industry offers a good return on investment by comparison, she said.
Besides high-tech training and computer savvy, Leacroy and other program faculty also teach soft skills such as interviewing for a job and planning for retirement, he said.
Recently, several of the program’s students interviewed at a petrochemical company in the area and answered all the questions well, but there was one problem when the interviewer asked the students to perform a practical task, Leacroy said.
“They didn’t know how to use a pair of channellock pliers,” Leacroy said.
After that, Leacroy set up a bench with similar pliers so students could get familiar with the tool, he said.
The College of the Mainland process technician program also trains students to climb 150-foot ladders and to draw and diagram a plant from memory, Leacroy said.
The high-tech side of the training is paramount, however. The control station at Marathon in Texas City looks more impressive than a NASA control station, McCloskey said.
As a result, College of the Mainland is constantly adapting its curriculum and methods to fit what the industry needs, Leacroy said. He gets regular feedback from area plants then fine-tunes the training so the graduates are exactly what the industry ordered.
“It’s a constant state of upping the game,” Leacroy said. “Plants want it as realistic as possible.”
