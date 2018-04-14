More than six months after Hurricane Harvey, hundreds of Galveston County students were still feeling the effects of the storm in their schools.
The storm disrupted life at many schools across the county, with some facilities flooded and still not reopen. Harvey made landfall on the Texas coast in late August, causing more than 40 inches of rain in parts of the county.
Schools have made adjustments and student enrollment in Dickinson’s school district was down slightly, officials said.
At least one school district has called a bond election to help pay for new facilities, partially because of storm damage and other schools had either completed repairs or were planning to be finished over the summer, district officials said.
Students mostly were taking the changes in stride, parents said.
More than 1,600 La Marque students have attended most of the school year in classrooms and portable buildings at Texas City facilities after three La Marque schools were flooded during Harvey. As work began, officials found more existing damage from the age and deferred maintenance of the schools, said Melissa Tortorici, a spokeswoman for Texas City Independent School District.
Students had been more squeezed for space in their classrooms, but hadn’t complained very much about the new normal, said Shondra Jackson, a mother of a La Marque third-grader.
Jackson drives her child to school, but the changes had significantly added on to commute times for students who ride the school bus, she said.
The Texas City Independent School District, which annexed the La Marque school district in 2016, is holding a May bond election for $136.1 million to build four new schools, including the three damaged during Hurricane Harvey, among other things, Tortorici said.
But the 1,600 displaced students would likely remain in their temporary classrooms, including in La Marque High School, Calvin St. Vincent in Texas City and portable classrooms outside of Heights and Guajardo elementary schools in Texas City until the end of the year, Tortorici said.
The school district planned to have students back in La Marque in temporary classrooms for the next school year, Superintendent Rodney Cavness said. The bond election would not be decided until May and the school district would still need time for the new schools to be built, officials said.
“Even if we start renovating schools tomorrow, those schools will be closed for the rest of the year or longer,” Tortorici said. “We’re going to have different temporary buildings in La Marque eventually until they’re either renovated or built new.”
The flood damage from Hurricane Harvey occurred at La Marque primary, elementary and middle schools.
In Dickinson, where more than 80 percent of the homes flooded, the school district was largely spared from severe damage.
Bay Colony Elementary School flooded, as did a part of Kenneth E. Little Elementary School used for storage, and an employee day care facility was inundated with 4 feet of water, district spokeswoman Tammy Dowdy said. Other facilities had smaller roof leaks, she said.
Repairs were underway this spring at Bay Colony Elementary School, 101 Bay Colony Elementary Drive. But to avoid disrupting classrooms, some of the work, such as laying new carpet, was not being completed until the summer, Dowdy said.
The school district in the fall completed repairs at Gator Academy, the employee day care facility, and students and staff returned to the building in January after being housed at another facility, she said.
But Harvey did take a toll on enrollment at the Dickinson school district, she said. The district had been experiencing rapid growth, but had 75 fewer students in February compared to a year ago in February, Dowdy said.
“We had also been growing each year, so there was no growth this year,” Dowdy said. “Demographic studies show the growth will start up again as homes are rebuilt and additional homes are continually being built in Lago Mar and other new subdivisions.”
In Clear Creek Independent School District, the district had spent more than $50,000 in the first two months following Harvey on substitute teachers, according to district administration. But Dickinson hadn’t experienced similar staffing issues, Dowdy said.
“The campuses worked to cover classes for teachers with other staff members if they needed to leave for an hour or two to meet with contractors or handle other hurricane recovery issues,” Dowdy said.
In Clear Creek ISD, Harvey displaced teachers and students and, in varying degrees, damaged every school in the district, officials said.
The damage to district facilities is between $18.9 million and $19.4 million, Clear Creek Superintendent Greg Smith said late in 2017. The district’s school board had voted to hire consultants and specialists to tackle the Harvey repair projects and assess the damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.