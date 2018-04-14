Jim Nelson was hoping business would pick up later in 2018.
Nelson moved his general contracting business, Combined Restoration LLC, to Alvin from Kentucky after Hurricane Harvey, which had struck five months earlier.
He had expected business to be plentiful following the storm. With thousands of homes damaged or destroyed by Harvey’s floodwaters, there should be people lined up around the block to pay for qualified, licensed contractors.
But on a Thursday in mid-January, Nelson had only one job going on in Galveston County, he said.
The problem wasn’t that there weren’t many houses that needed work, he said. The problem was that many of the people whose homes needed work lacked the financial resources to hire him.
“A lot of them are in a waiting game,” Nelson said. “I hope it gets better, from a work standpoint. Six months from now it’d better be better.”
As the calendar turned into a new year, waiting for help and waiting for money was the state of things for many in Galveston County. State and local leaders said they hoped the second half of the year would see the end of the short-term recovery — that is, the return of people to their homes. By the first anniversary of the storm, they hoped the long-term recovery, in the form of building new preventive infrastructure, would begin.
THE STORM’S DAMAGE
The storm hung over Texas from Aug. 25 until Aug. 31. Although initially forecast to drop 20 inches of rain as it approached the coast, Harvey would end up dropping more than 50 inches on some parts of Galveston County.
The flooding was devastating and caused an estimated $125 billion in damage across the United States. Most of it was in Texas, and much of it was in Galveston County — where almost very community suffered some extent of damage.
The greatest of the damage was in the northern parts of the county — in Friendswood, League City and Dickinson, where thousands of people were evacuated from their homes because of Harvey’s floods.
More than 11,300 residents from Dickinson applied for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to the Episcopal Health Foundation. That makes the city one of the most concentrated areas of disaster in the whole state. In all of Texas, only three other ZIP codes — in Port Arthur, in Houston around Addicks and Bear Creek, and in Rockport, where Harvey made landfall — saw more requests for help.
MONEY ON THE WAY
As of Jan. 22, more than $834 million in federal recovery aid had been funneled to Galveston County, according to FEMA. Galveston County had received more aid than any other county in Texas, except for Harris County, where the aid for the city of Houston and surrounding areas topped more than $6 billion through the first five months of recovery.
Most of Galveston County’s recovery money came from 8,300 claims made by people insured through the National Flood Insurance Program. Those people received nearly $493 million. Another $240 million was sent to the county in the form of low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration, which gives loans to businesses and nonprofits, as well as uninsured homeowners and renters.
A far greater amount of money languished in Congress as Harvey’s six-month anniversary approached. In the weeks immediately after the storm, Congress approved $15 billion in disaster aid for Texas. In October, Congress approved another $56 billion for Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico — which were hit by massive hurricanes in the weeks after Harvey — and California, which saw record wildfires.
There was an expectation that far more money would be coming to Texas. In November, Gov. Greg Abbott requested $61 billion for the state’s recovery. In a packet sent to Washington, Texas leaders described dozens of projects that might come from disaster recovery funds — the most ambitious among them a $12 billion proposal to build a storm surge protection barrier along the Texas coast.
A mix of fights in Congress — about the federal budget and tax reform and immigration — for a time put a third round of funding, for $81 billion to be spread out to multiple states, in limbo. The U.S. House of Representatives voted to approve the funding before Christmas. The Senate did not vote immediately on the funds in January, however, drawing the ire of some state and federal leaders.
“While no longer front-page news in Washington, D.C., ongoing suffering becomes more acute the longer Congress waits,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote in a letter that was signed by him and three other governors.
Texas officials have said it would take $121 billion in federal money to recover fully from Harvey. It’s unlikely the state will ever receive that much money.
In early February, the U.S. Congress approved the long-awaited third round of disaster aid for states and territories hit by various disasters during 2017, which included Texas for Harvey, Florida and Puerto Rico for Hurricane Marie and California for a series of devastating wildfires. Lawmakers approved $89.3 billion in disaster relief that included $15 billion for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct flood mitigation projects and about $28 billion to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for Community Development Block Grants, among other items.
The relief bill also included $25 million for programs funded under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act. The 1987 federal law classifies students displaced by natural disasters as homeless and requires school districts to transport them even if they are living far outside the district’s boundaries.
The $25 million will allow districts to apply for reimbursement for those transportation costs, officials said.
DISASTER WITHIN DISASTER
In the months after the storm, state and national leaders made a point to visit parts of Galveston County.
U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan led a Congressional delegation to Friendswood, meeting with volunteers who were helping to muck out houses — and briefly helping them with their work. Ryan promised that Congress would do everything it could to get help to Texas communities.
“Aid is coming,” Ryan said during his visit in September.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott showed up in December to hand a $1.25 million check to Dickinson Mayor Julie Masters, to help cover the city’s expenses for debris removal.
Land Commissioner George P. Bush — who in January was in the midst of a primary campaign for re-election — made multiple stops in the county to promote progress on housing repair programs.
But in January, the programs were still doing outreach to more than 70,000 people affected by the floods, and many homeowners were still just starting their repairs. The disaster declaration, first called in the days before the storm hit, was still in effect for 60 counties. Some 800 people in Galveston County were still living in FEMA-funded hotels while waiting for a more permanent housing solution.
The waiting became so acute that local officials, including Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, said they were losing confidence that higher level officials were doing their best to respond to the damage.
“I have no level of comfort,” that things will be better by the end of the year, Henry said. “It’s just not gone very well. I feel for the citizens that aren’t in their own homes.”
Henry said that he hoped by the middle of the year the state’s re-homing programs would be complete and that the county had started the yearslong process of planning disaster-grant funded recovery projects.
“We’ll be talking a lot about drainage,” Henry said.
STATE AID TO COME
As the calendar continues to turn, eyes also will start to focus on what state legislators will do to address Texas’ recovery.
Abbott and other leaders resisted calls to hold a special session immediately after the storm, during which the state might have been able to tap into its $10 billion Rainy Day Fund. When the legislature convenes next, in January 2019, Harvey recovery will be one of the top priorities facing elected leaders, said state Sen. Larry Taylor, a Republican from Friendswood whose district includes League City and Dickinson.
“Hopefully, we’ll use this opportunity to learn and prepare for the next one,” Taylor said.
Taylor put part of the blame on slow initial recovery on turnover at FEMA and the General Land Office, which both saw multiple new administrations between Harvey and the last major storm to hit Texas, 2008’s Hurricane Ike.
“It’s frustrating,” Taylor said. “Every time you deal with FEMA it’s like the first time they’ve dealt with this. They do multiple events every year, and you have questions and they don’t have any answers. They keep trying to re-invent the wheel.”
The frustration among some leaders was compounded by the fact that cleanup after the storm went so well, said state Rep. Greg Bonnen, a League City Republican. On his daily drives through the flood-damaged cities, there are few ready reminders of the damage wrought by the storm, Bonnen said. But the hurt still existed as did the need for help.
“I would expect that before the end of the year the money should be available and distributed to the communities,” Bonnen said. “Hopefully, then we’ll see the recovery underway long before the end of the year.”
