Money was the biggest obstacle keeping thousands of Hurricane Harvey-displaced residents out of their homes months after the storm flooded more than 80 percent of the properties in Dickinson.
Residents were waiting on checks to arrive from insurance claims, federal assistance and small-business loans months after the storm devastated the community, they said.
Many residents had hoped to be in their homes by Christmas, but getting homes inhabitable again had taken longer than expected, they said. Homeowners were entering the first months of 2018 with unfinished floors and drywall and plumbing, they said.
“Everybody I know is at the same stage: waiting for money,” said Rita Buchanan, a Dickinson resident. “If we all had the money to pay contractors, we could get going.”
Weeks into the new year, Buchanan and her family, a husband and two children, were living in an RV parked outside the two-story Bayou Chantilly home, where they have lived for 14 years, she said.
Without a working kitchen and just a small RV, the Buchanans were relying heavily on takeout from eateries in League City and Texas City, she said.
“I can’t wait for the restaurants around here to reopen, even McDonalds,” she said with a laugh. “When you have kids, you get to know McDonalds.”
Harvey made landfall on the Texas coast on Aug. 25, launching Dickinson, a town of about 20,000, into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons as volunteers staged a massive evacuation effort from flooded homes and more than 80 percent of the community was submerged under water.
In the months following Harvey, businesses and homeowners were trying to navigate the sometimes murky waters of emergency management assistance and flood insurance claims.
Nonprofit organizations, such as Moms on a Mission, and volunteers poured into the area offering help gutting homes and handing out hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of supplies.
For many residents and businesses, though, progress wasn’t coming along as quickly as they’d hoped.
Buchanan, who works at Shriner’s Hospital in Galveston, had received small installments on her insurance claim, she said. With them, they had slowly started to rebuild — purchasing a door or a shower faucet, just a little at a time, she said.
“We’re getting there, but in the meantime, you know, you have to work and take care of your kids,” she said.
As winter rolled into spring, Buchanan’s neighborhood, one of the hardest-hit in Dickinson, was eerily quiet. Some residents lived in RVs or trailers in the front yard, but most were still displaced from their homes, staying either with family or friends or in area hotels.
Jesse Gonzalez was working on projects around his house in Bayou Chantilly, where he’d lived for just two years. He had about finished the roof and had made progress inside on the walls, he said.
“We’re doing a lot of it on our own,” Gonzalez said, adding that he had hired workers for certain specialty things like plumbing. “We figured it would be six months after the storm when we moved in, but it’s longer.”
Harvey had caused complete upheaval in the lives of the Wilcoxes, who own a home in the subdivision. They had been flooded out of their home of 25 years and were living in an RV in the driveway, Retta Wilcox said. In January, her husband died.
“It’s just been hell,” Wilcox said.
Her son was staying with her in the RV as she made decisions about what to do next, she said. With her husband’s death, her finances had changed and she wasn’t sure whether she could maintain a house, she said. She also didn’t know whether she had the energy for a major remodel, she said.
“At this point I just don’t know,” Wilcox said.
Other homeowners were anticipating a shorter time frame for moving back in. Charles and Sharon Long will celebrate their 50th anniversary in June back in their Bayou Chantilly home. The couple hoped to move in by the end of March after months of remodeling and renovations, they said.
The couple received their insurance payout fairly quickly and were able to get working with a contractor, J. Benham Construction Inc., earlier than many, they said.
“It’s been a blessing,” Sharon Long said.
