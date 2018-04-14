Hurricane Ike and Hurricane Harvey were fundamentally different. There’s no question about that, Galveston city and county officials said.
But if the 2008 storm can teach anything about Hurricane Harvey, it’s that the recovery process won’t be a short one.
“I’ve dealt with Hurricane Ike ever since my first day in office,” County Judge Mark Henry said. “I fully anticipate Harvey will be a more expensive storm, and recovery will last 10 to 15 years.”
Hurricane Ike made landfall Sept. 13, 2008, on the East End of Galveston Island as a Category 2 storm. Storm surge was at its highest at 20 feet on Bolivar Peninsula and in parts of Chambers County.
Damage was estimated at $29.52 billion in the United States, making it the country’s second costliest hurricane at the time, behind Hurricane Katrina in 2005, according to the National Hurricane Center’s official tropical cyclone report on Hurricane Ike. Thirteen fatalities were reported in Galveston and Chambers counties.
While Hurricane Ike was marked by its high storm surge, the water from Hurricane Harvey came from above. And by some accounts, its effects were more widespread.
Hurricane Harvey made landfall Aug. 25, 2017, in Rockport, about 200 miles south of the county, as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane moved up the coast and stalled over the Houston area, where it dropped unprecedented amounts of rain. In Friendswood, officials recorded 56 inches of rain over a six-day period.
The storm cost an estimated $125 billion in damage, behind only Hurricane Katrina at $161 billion. More than 300,000 structures were flooded, as were up to 500,000 cars.
The storm directly caused three deaths in Galveston County, either by drowning, lightning or a wind-related structural collapse. Other deaths, such as ones caused by heart attacks or house fires, are counted as indirect deaths. Galveston County officials attributed eight county residents’ deaths to Harvey in the weeks after the storm.
So in many ways, it’s hard to compare the two storms, both of which caused devastation in different ways, said Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough, who was also county judge at the time of Hurricane Ike.
By another token, people and cities affected Hurricane Harvey will almost definitely learn to wait for aid, just like people did in Hurricane Ike, Yarbrough said.
“Patience and focus is certainly critical,” Yarbrough said. “Everybody doesn’t recover at the same speed. Down here on the southern end of the county, almost 10 years later, people still haven’t recovered. You have to manage that.”
To some people, it could seem like a benefit that Henry has been working on Hurricane Ike recovery projects since he was elected to office in 2010.
But both Henry and Yarbrough know better. Only so much can be learned from past hurricanes and put to use for future hurricanes when state and federal leadership changes, often leading to changes in policy and recovery processes, they said.
“You would think that as a country we have been through enough disasters,” Yarbrough said. “You would think we would have standard operating procedures, standard rules, that would apply.”
That’s not how it goes, Yarbrough said.
“It’s hard to get prepared for recovery, because the rules have changed,” he said. “It appears at the top level sometimes they constantly changing the game up so nobody can get comfortable with what the changes are.”
And in many cases, reimbursement doesn’t even come through for years and years, Henry said. Funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development can take 10 to 12 years, and that can be a challenge, he said.
“You’re trying to convince someone 10 years from now that what you did was proper and legal,” Henry said.
The county expects that about 20,000 homes got water in them from Hurricane Harvey’s massive floods, and the majority of them will be rebuildable, Henry said. In Hurricane Ike, some homes were unrepairable, or taken entirely off their foundations.
In some ways, that means the county’s end of housing recovery will be more involved and complicated than it was in Hurricane Ike, Henry said.
“Hurricane Ike is exactly what we practice for all the time,” Henry said. “No one had ever forecast 54 inches of rain before.”
Dealing with so many entities makes any recovery process difficult, too, Yarbrough said. Working with the Texas General Land Office as well as HUD complicates post-storm housing programs, for example, Yarbrough said.
“There are multiple opportunities to not get on or stay on the same page,” he said. “Once you get in the fire, it’s fast and furious. There are people tugging at you all the time, so you can’t make the best logical decisions.”
But underlying all of the details of recovery is a harsh reality, Yarbrough said. While every hurricane is different, Hurricane Ike showed that storm recovery takes place over just enough time for another hurricane to occur, Yarbrough said. That means preparedness is key, even when recovery is still ongoing, he said.
“The key is, it’s not an environment you can start and stop,” Yarbrough said. “If you think you can shut everything down after Harvey and gear up at the next event, it doesn’t work that way. It’s a continuum.”
