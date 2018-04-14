Residents did not move out of northern Galveston County in large numbers after Hurricane Harvey, or if they did, it seems more people moved into the area than left.
As northern Galveston County continues to recover from Harvey’s epic onslaught, the populations in League City and Friendswood have increased and did not decline, officials said.
In January, League City officials declared the city’s population had grown to a new high figure just shy of 105,000. The staff estimated the population was at 104,857 at the start of 2018, up more than 2,000 residents since January 2017, when the city had adopted 102,634 as its population estimate.
The city’s planning department staff bases the population estimate on building permits for new single-family houses. In 2017, League City had 767 permits for new single-family houses.
Clear Creek Independent School District also did not see a large drop in enrollment, officials said in the months after the hurricane.
But with so many damaged homes and anecdotal evidence of vacant homes, news of the population rise was surprising.
About 7,700 homes flooded during Harvey, representing about 23 percent of the League City’s residences, Assistant City Manager Bo Bass said. Of the 7,700 homes, 1,450 had major damage with at least 18 inches of water inside, Bass said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency identified another 60 homes in League City as having substantial damage, a specific term meaning a loss of more than 50 percent of a structure’s value.
FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood officials report similar growth rather than a decrease in population. In general, Friendswood had slightly more residents at the beginning of 2018 than at the beginning of 2017, city spokesman Jeff Newpher said. Friendswood also bases this perception on new permits for single-family homes.
The population of Friendswood reached 40,668 at the end of 2017, according to the city’s planning department. That is about 700 more residents than at the end of 2016 when Friendswood officials said the city’s population was 39,926.
During Harvey, 2,711 homes in Friendswood flooded or had other damage. Of those, 2,410 were single-family residences and 301 were multi-family units. Friendswood issued 2,000 building permits after Harvey for repairs and rebuilding, city staff said.
Of the 2,711 damaged homes, 120 had substantial damage, as did three businesses.
Friendswood officials identified 44 properties as candidates for buyouts, city staff said.
Kemah also did not have a loss in population, city officials said, but it did not sustain as much Harvey damage as other cities in the northern part of the county.
“About 50 homes in Kemah had water,” Mayor Carl Joiner said. “We didn’t have the substantial damage that Dickinson, Friendswood and League City had.”
MONEY WELL-SPENT
The damage in League City comes to about $10 million, Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Edghill said.
League City officials expect to get $5 million to $7 million of that reimbursed from FEMA, Edghill said.
To help recover money spent on Harvey response and recovery, the city hired Houston-based Ardurra Group for $300,000. The city council approved the consultant’s contract in January.
Based on the city’s experience recovering from Hurricane Ike in 2008, the $300,000 will be money well-spent, City Manager John Baumgartner said.
Although some residents of north Galveston County were living in hotels or with friends, the number has not been large enough to change the population, officials said.
Some residents are living in trailers on their property as they made repairs to their homes, while others were able to use FEMA assistance, Small Business Administration loans and insurance claims to make needed repairs and move back into their homes.
NEW GROWTH
Rebuilding means new growth, League City Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
“It’s economic development at its best,” Hallisey said.
But the growth means more than just new homes and repaired homes. Infrastructure is a large concern, and Harvey pushed that concern to the front.
“It’s going to force us to rethink how we are going to handle drainage,” Hallisey said. “We have to rethink drainage in a flat coastal prairie. Water finds its lowest point.”
Clear Creek and Dickinson Bayou did not drain into Galveston Bay, and major infrastructure projects are already planned to improve water flow. Large retention ponds and paths clear of clutter are part of the mix.
For about 40 years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has worked on and off on a plan to improve the flow of Clear Creek, but the corps never implemented the plan because of a lack of congressional funding.
One element of the federal plan was dredging the creek to make it deeper, clear debris and increase flow. But every solution has its own new problems.
“What do you do with all the spoil?” Hallisey asked.
The dredged bottom of the creek bed has to go somewhere, and no one wants it dumped in his backyard.
But the challenges are real and significant. The people who live closest to the creeks and bayous will experience flooding again in the future.
“Every 10 to 15 years, this comes,” Hallisey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.