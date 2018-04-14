Kathy Modzelewski was volunteering at a Galveston family service center when she discovered a need that became acute during Hurricane Harvey.
Childcare centers require parents to provide diapers for their children. Parents who don’t have enough diapers can’t leave their children at daycare, which, more often than not, means they can’t go to work.
And diapers are expensive enough to be a financial burden for parents with low-wage jobs.
Wanting to help, Modzelewski decided in 2013 to do research with friends who were also involved in some parenting classes in Galveston, she said.
“There was a need, but four years ago, I had no idea what that need was,” she said. “A friend of mine thought it would be a nice idea to give families diapers when they come to the parenting class.”
The idea of a diaper distribution system soon became realistic, and once she started, the diaper bank rapidly grew in Galveston County, she said.
“We started in 2013 and from there, as we were able to get more donations and spread the word about diaper banks, we now have 17 partners,” she said. “We have started a diapers-for-daycare program, which provides diapers for seven daycares. We have also partnered with nine other organizations that help with families in need or in crisis.”
The growth of the bank is remarkable, Modzelewski said.
“We’ve been able to grow tremendously,” she said. “The first year, we distributed 10,000 diapers and this year it was 240,000.”
The biggest obstacle of diaper distribution came after Harvey badly flooded the county, Modzelewski said.
“That was a heartbreaker right here, but just to see the outpour nationwide was something that really surprised me,” she said. “Going to other communities, it was heartbreaking, but at the same time inspiring because the national diaper bank network did the outreach to other communities.”
Galveston resident Angela Brown nominated Modzelewski as an Everyday Hero for leadership, she said.
“Kathy found out that this was a national problem, and there is an incredible need across America,” she said. “Diapers keep parents from going to work. She is just always focused on that need and when you are 100 percent focused, you make a difference.”
The diaper bank needs more warehouse space, Modzelewski said.
“More space,” she said. “We would love to have a warehouse and staff because right now it’s all volunteer-driven. The main goal is to be able to spread our outreach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.