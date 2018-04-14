As Hurricane Harvey regained strength over the southeastern Gulf in August after having barged across Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, the presidents of Galveston County’s three local banks began preparing for the storm’s U.S. landfall.
Harvey made landfall just north of Corpus Christi on Aug. 25 before veering north toward Galveston County and neighboring Houston, where it stalled, dumping record amounts of rain over two days on both.
By then, the HomeTown Bank, Moody National Bank and Texas First Bank leaders had reinstituted an unsecured, low-interest disaster-relief loan program they created nearly a decade before to provide immediate relief to hurricane victims.
For that effort, among other community contributions, the three banks have jointly been named The Galveston County Daily News’ Business of the Year.
Reduced interest rate
Harvey’s record rainfall — more than 50 inches in some areas — quickly overwhelmed Galveston County’s bayous and creeks, turning whole neighborhoods into lakes and flooding hundreds of homes from Friendswood to Dickinson, from League City to Hitchcock and in cities in between.
For months after Harvey hit, piles of ruined furniture and appliances, sodden carpet and Sheetrock and other debris fronted swamped homes and businesses as the cities’ leaders struggled to keep up with the removal.
Meanwhile, county residents, alerted by emails and social media blasts sent out by the three local banks, began applying for the bridge loans, offered at 4 percent interest for up to six months in anticipation of insurance checks and federal assistance.
For many homeowners, it was an exercise in futility.
“What we asked was just to show that you have a FEMA claim or a flood insurance claim pending,” Moody National President and Chief Executive Vic Pierson said. “Unfortunately, 83 percent of the Galveston County homes did not have flood insurance. A majority were outside the 100-year flood zone.”
As a consequence, most mortgages on such homes didn’t require flood insurance, and so, he said, “most homeowners didn’t have it.”
Differing storms
The banks’ recovery-loan program’s genesis came in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Ike’s September 2008 landfall in Galveston.
The two hurricanes, however, proved to be vastly different storms.
“Harvey was more of a water event,” Chris Doyle, Texas First’s president and CEO, said. “Ike was more of a wind event.”
The difference affected loan eligibility. Virtually all commercial and homeowner policies cover wind damage; water damage typically requires separate flood insurance.
“Everybody’s got insurance for wind, but not everyone has insurance for water,” Jimmy Rasmussen, HomeTown’s president and CEO, said.
Given that absence of coverage and the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s difficulty processing the deluge of assistance-loan applications it received — nearly 8,000 in Galveston County alone — many homeowners were ineligible for the bridge loans.
Others had simply sold their damaged homes as is and moved on.
In Ike’s wake, the three banks had loaned out a combined $47 million in short-term recovery loans. After Harvey, they issued between $10 million and 12 million of such financing.
Minimal interest rates
The banks’ post-Harvey emergency recovery loans carried 4 percent interest, a percentage point less than those made after Ike.
“We were in different interest rate environments,” Rasmussen said. “What we loaned out after both storms was at pretty much the national overnight prime interest rate at the time, which in both cases was well below market rate.”
Within days of Hurricane Ike’s brutal arrival in September 2008 — it struck Galveston all but head on — the homegrown banks’ leaders, along with a representative of San Antonio-based Frost Bank, which has a strong county presence; Galveston’s then mayor, Lyda Ann Thomas; and the president of the Galveston Economic Development Partnership, gathered to seek an immediate way forward.
“We met literally by candlelight inside a Moody Bank conference room two weeks after Ike,” partnership President Jeffrey Sjostrom said. “The banks all immediately said, ‘We have money to loan.’”
The program’s goal was to get money into the hands of business owners so they could reopen as quickly as possible even while awaiting insurance checks and federal disaster assistance to arrive.
A sense of normalcy
Moody National, which dates its lineage to 1866, is the oldest of the three Galveston County-based banks by a century. HomeTown was founded as the Bank of Galveston in 1966, seven years before Texas First came into being.
All adhere to a shared mission.
“Being in the business of community banking, we’re a reflection of the community,” Rasmussen said. “If the community is doing well, the banks should be doing well. If the community is hurting, the banks typically are hurting.
“A terrible storm has a huge negative psychological effect. The sooner we can get it back to positive, the better.”
That means little things matter.
“After an event like this, any sense of normalcy is important,” Doyle said. “It’s nice to be able to walk across the street to a Sonic and buy a burger, or to go to a grocery store, or just be able to pull over and get gas.
“Our banks compete with one another every day, but when it comes to a catastrophe, we pull together,” he said.
Lessons from the past
The local bankers, and the island’s political leadership, had absorbed lessons from hurricanes Katrina and Rita, both of which made landfall in 2005.
“Rita and Katrina missed us, Rita just barely,” Rasmussen said. “But both served as wakeup calls.”
Rita, after seemingly taking dead aim on Galveston, veered north at the last moment, making landfall on Sept. 24 along the Texas-Louisiana border; Katrina a month earlier had devastated New Orleans, which proved financially ill-equipped to cope with the storm’s aftermath.
“New Orleans had to lay off firefighters and police officers at exactly the worst time,” Pierson said. “That’s why one of the biggest storm-relief loans we issued was a $20 million line of credit to the city of Galveston.”
That standing loan — approved just four months prior to Ike’s arrival — proved invaluable.
“These banks were a saving grace when Galveston was met with great obstacles to overcome,” current Mayor Jim Yarbrough said of the line of credit, which has since been boosted to $50 million. “The helping hand they extended to the city allowed us to remain staffed and operational after the storm.”
Help needed ‘now’
Hurricane Ike, after having crushed eastern Cuba on Sept. 8, 2008, drew renewed strength from the Gulf’s warm waters before crashing into Galveston five days later, making landfall on the island’s east end at 2:10 a.m. on Sept. 13, devastating the city’s historic downtown.
“Jeff Sjostrom called a meeting with all of the local banks and asked, ‘How can we assist our communities?’” said Doyle, whose bank’s main offices had taken on several feet of water. “Jeff was the catalyst to bringing us together.”
The agenda was short.
“We met with Jeff and with Mayor Thomas and began talking about what was needed,” Rasmussen said of the emergency meeting. “She said, ‘We first need to get our businesses up and running while they’re waiting on insurance payments to arrive and on loans from the SBA and FEMA.’”
Amid financial crisis
At the time, a national financial crisis fueled by investment banks’ reckless bundling of so-called sub-prime mortgages into dicey securities had devastated the nation’s housing market on its way to bringing about the Great Recession.
Two days after Ike struck, New York’s Lehman Brothers — one of the so-called banks too big to fail — filed for bankruptcy.
By then, big-bank lending had all but dried up, yet Galveston’s community banks continued to operate the emergency-loan program, which soon became a national model for disaster recovery, thanks in no small part to U.S. Rep. Ron Paul, of Texas’ 14th congressional district, which includes Galveston County.
On Wednesday, July 15, 2009, two months shy of the one-year anniversary of Ike’s Galveston landfall, Paul entered into the Congressional Record testimony to the success of the local loan program under the simple rubric, “Communities Rebuild After Hurricane Ike.”
Spreading the word
“Madam Speaker,” Paul’s entry began, “at a time when the financial headlines are dominated by stories of financial institutions seeking taxpayer funds and other special privileges, I am pleased to call my colleagues’ attention to a story from the Galveston Daily News about how four community banks came together to help their friends, neighbors and customers begin to recover and rebuild from Hurricane Ike.
“Last fall, as the people of Galveston were assessing the damage from Hurricane Ike and Congress was beginning debate on spending billions of taxpayer funds to bail out irresponsible financial institutions, representatives of Frost, HomeTown, Moody National and Texas First banks (met) to discuss how these banks could help jumpstart hurricane recovery efforts. ...
“The four banks made more than $40 million in recovery loans. These loans provided lifelines to many businesses struggling with both the devastation of Hurricane Ike and the credit crisis. Without the efforts of these four banks, several Galveston businesses would have had to shut their doors.”
His entry into the Congressional Record gained the banking industry’s collective attention, and the program has since been employed elsewhere around the nation to assist disaster recovery.
A sense of duty
The Daily News on May 24, 2009, had reported that, “Just days after Hurricane Ike, as failing Wall Street institutions roiled the U.S. financial system, civic leaders and representatives of four banks forged an agreement that would profoundly shape the island’s economic recovery. …
“Frost, HomeTown, Moody National and Texas First banks agreed to make unsecured bridge loans to island businesses for rebuilding until federal money and insurance payments materialized. …
“Some island business owners said their livelihoods would have been lost for good had it not been for the help of community bankers.”
It was what the banks’ customers had come to expect.
“You step up and help folks who are in dire straits,” Doyle said. “The fact that it has been emulated elsewhere is satisfying, but it was helping the people in our communities that was the most rewarding thing about the program.”
“That’s what community banks do,” Pierson said. “I still look at as the most challenging and important thing I ever did in my career.”
Not a lone example
The program was of a piece with the Galveston County banks’ other community efforts, examples of which include repeated beach-replenishment loans to maintain the island’s status as a tourist destination; lending to develop the Port of Galveston’s two cruise-ship terminals; and issuing a recent bridge loan to Galveston ISD to allow it to pay its bills after remitting its obligatory “property-rich district” payment to the state before receiving its subsequent, operational ad valorem tax revenue.
“From my vantage point, the strength of our lending leadership has been a tremendous asset for our communities,” Sjostrom said. “What they did after Ike was a very remarkable experience.
“It was truly locals helping locals.”
