About 30 seniors who attend the day program at Libbie’s Place, 5402 Ave. U in Galveston, returned to a routine and a sense of continuity in the confusing days after Hurricane Harvey.
Some of the clients suffer from Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, Executive Director Alice Williams said.
After Harvey, she helped arrange transportation for clients in need to ensure they could get to the facility. About half of them live on the mainland, she said. Some were displaced and not even living in their homes. One family told her Libbie’s Place was their mother’s compass, Williams said.
“When Harvey struck, Alice not only made sure everyone was in a safe place, she single-handedly cleaned up the Libbie’s Place property before they were able to return,” Mary Ferris wrote in her letter nominating Williams as an Everyday Hero. Ferris is a United Way of Galveston past president.
“Alice is the heart and soul of Libbie’s Place,” Ferris said. “She has met this critical need in our community and is constantly searching for ways to expand or enhance the program, including services to our local veterans.”
Libbie’s Place is an outreach mission of Moody Memorial United Methodist Church and is in the former parsonage. The church’s permanent endowment fund supports the senior care center named for Libbie Shearn Moody.
The older congregation members in the 1990s wanted to start a senior day program, Williams said. In 2000, the church hired Williams, a licensed social worker with geriatric psychiatric experience, to start and run the program out of the church at 2803 53rd St., Galveston.
The program moved into the parsonage in 2011 after renovations. It is licensed in Texas as a day activity and health services center with a nurse on staff. Participants in the program could have memory problems, physical issues, social isolation or depression, Williams said.
“They come according to need, not by diagnosis,” she said.
The center is often the first type of senior care facility that families experience, but it is limited in what it can do, Williams said. Once clients can’t get around or need around-the-clock care, Williams helps find them an appropriate facility at the next level of care, she said.
About a third of the clients need financial assistance to attend Libbie’s Place, and Williams plans fundraisers and writes grants to get money for the center.
She’s honored and humbled by the Everyday Hero nomination but points out Libbie’s place has seven full-time and four part-time employees.
“This is not a one-woman show,” Williams said.
