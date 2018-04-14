Jodi Gidley has crafted school programs to give teachers extra help, such as supplies for their curriculum.
Gidley is the executive director of the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization that raises money for educational projects and classroom supplies, and also is involved with the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce.
Giving teachers the resources they need makes it possible to provide students with the best education, Gidley said.
“I just think education is the most important thing we can do for our kids and our community,” she said.
Thanks to the foundation’s funding efforts, a new science, technology, engineering and mathematics building is being constructed for the Santa Fe school district, Gidley said.
“We have also built a new STEM lab that is just now being assembled and our students haven’t even gotten a chance to go through it yet,” she said. “We are one of the younger foundations in the county, but we’ve made some progress.”
One of her favorite projects has been funding Battle of the Books, she said.
“We bring in judges, and we bring in prizes,” she said. “We have also launched a history fair.”
Teacher’s Wish List, a service similar to GoFundMe, provides teachers with any supplies they need for their classroom curriculum, Gidley said.
“We wanted an easy way for teachers to say what they need in their classes as quickly as possible,” she said. “We have an online program where anyone can go online and support a teacher’s classroom. You give a donation of any amount that you can.”
Paula Heileman nominated Gidley as an Everyday Hero because of her leadership and strength, she said.
“She’s just such a go-getter,” she said. “She just reaches out to everyone and her main goal is the betterment of the school. She’s just an inspiration.”
Teachers need more help with educating students, Heileman said.
“It’s always a challenge with the funding that the state is not giving anymore,” she said. “The teachers are just in a pickle to really provide the things that they want for the students in their classes.”
The foundation needs to grow with the community and more funding is necessary, Heileman said.
“That’s the main thing, to raise awareness of the foundation to the community,” she said.
Assisting students and increasing education support is why the foundation exists, Gidley said.
“We are just there to support,” she said. “Just to continue to increase the support we can provide.”
